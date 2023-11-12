Stroud to Dell to cap Texans touchdown drive; Singletary with trio of key runs

C.J. Stroud hit a wide-open Tank Dell in the flat, who wiggled his way into the endzone for a six-yard touchdown to tie the Bengals at 7-7 with 10:33 remaining in the second quarter.

The Texans' scoring drive went 66 yards on just seven plays over a span of 3:03, in which Houston never faced a third down.

Dell had three catches for 13, 17 and six yards on the scoring drive. Devin Singletary was key at the start of each set of downs, rushing for seven, four and four yards on the three consecutive first-down plays his number was called upon.