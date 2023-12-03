Tank Dell exits game with ankle injury | Texans vs. Broncos

Through 10 career games, Dell has 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven touchdowns for the Texans.With 3:49 remaining in the first quarter, the Texans called a run play from the three yard line. Dameon Pierce ran it in from three yards out. In the scrum at the goal line, Dell was injured. As the players cleared, Dell was still on the ground in considerable pain.

Texans athletic training staff immediately tended to Dell as his teammates circled up at the five yard line and prayed. Dell was eventually loaded onto a cart and prepped to take off the field. Before the cart started rolling, the entire Texans team came over and patted Dell on the shoulder pads, hugged him, shared a word or shook his hand.

Dell was carted off and was listed as questionable to return to the game with an ankle injury but at the start of the third quarter was ruled out for the remainder of the game. He did not record a single catch in the 22-17 victory over the Broncos.