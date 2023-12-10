Texans already moving on, focusing on Titans and Week 15

After Sunday's defeat at New York, the Texans are setting their sights on bouncing back at Tennessee.
Houston fell, 30-6, to the Jets at MetLife Stadium and instantly began talking about what must happen next to get focused on their contest the Titans next Sunday in Nashville.
Running back Devin Singletary, who scored the only points of the game for the Texans, and finished with 65 rushing yards on 13 carries, detailed what's needed in the week to come.
"We gotta first go in and dissect the tape, see what we see, what went wrong," Singletary said. "Look at ourselves in the mirror. Man up and get back to playing Texans football."
Wide receiver Robert Woods explained the simple objective the Texans must subscribe to when they face the Titans next Sunday: getting better.
"That's the whole point of this whole league," Woods said. "Every single week, you got to get better. It kind of shows that we didn't get better. But you got to get better every single week and that starts next week."
Tight end Brevin Jordan led the Texans with three catches for 35 yards, and he explained how he's wasted little time in flipping the page to next week.
"I already flushed it, in my opinion," Jordan said. "Honestly I'm ready to go play right now. You flush it when you get on the plane, you watch the game and then back to work on Monday."
The Titans face the Dolphins in Miami tomorrow night. Kickoff between the Texans and Tennessee is set for Noon CT at Nissan Stadium.