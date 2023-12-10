Texans already moving on, focusing on Titans and Week 15

Dec 10, 2023 at 04:35 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231210-on-to-nashville

After Sunday's defeat at New York, the Texans are setting their sights on bouncing back at Tennessee.

Houston fell, 30-6, to the Jets at MetLife Stadium and instantly began talking about what must happen next to get focused on their contest the Titans next Sunday in Nashville.

Running back Devin Singletary, who scored the only points of the game for the Texans, and finished with 65 rushing yards on 13 carries, detailed what's needed in the week to come.

"We gotta first go in and dissect the tape, see what we see, what went wrong," Singletary said. "Look at ourselves in the mirror. Man up and get back to playing Texans football."

Wide receiver Robert Woods explained the simple objective the Texans must subscribe to when they face the Titans next Sunday: getting better.

"That's the whole point of this whole league," Woods said. "Every single week, you got to get better. It kind of shows that we didn't get better. But you got to get better every single week and that starts next week."

Tight end Brevin Jordan led the Texans with three catches for 35 yards, and he explained how he's wasted little time in flipping the page to next week.

"I already flushed it, in my opinion," Jordan said. "Honestly I'm ready to go play right now. You flush it when you get on the plane, you watch the game and then back to work on Monday."

The Titans face the Dolphins in Miami tomorrow night. Kickoff between the Texans and Tennessee is set for Noon CT at Nissan Stadium.

MicrosoftTeams-image (41)

Related Content

news

Big Play Breakdown | Texans at Jets, Week 14

John Harris breaks down the important plays of the day after the 30-6 loss to New York
news

VanderBlog: New York Notes from the Booth

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the Texans fall to the Jets in Week 14.
news

INSTANT AUDIO: Drew and John evaluate a tough outing against the Jets, plus Brevin Jordan and Robert Woods in the locker room

The Houston Texans fell to the New York Jets on Sunday and picked up injuries to a number of key players including QB C.J. Stroud. Drew and John dive into the game and look ahead.
news

Plethora of injuries plague Texans in loss | Texans at Jets

Key players go down with injuries in loss to New York
news

C.J. Stroud exits Jets game, being evaluated for a concussion | Texans at Jets

Texans rookie quarterback left game vs Jets in the fourth quarter
news

Game Recap: Texans fall 30-6 to the New York Jets

The Houston Texans will continue their road trip with the Tennessee Titans in Week 15
news

Nico Collins joins exclusive Houston Texans receiving club | Texans at Jets

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in the Week 14 game versus the Jets.
news

Texans honor Dell with t-shirts in pregame warm-ups | Texans at Jets

Houston Texans players warm up in t-shirts in honor of WR Tank Dell
news

Inactives: TE Dalton Schultz out for Week 14 road game at Jets

The Houston Texans released their inactives list before the Week 14 road matchup with the New York Jets. They'll be without tight end Dalton Schultz for the second straight week.
news

Know Your Foe: New York Jets | Week 14

 With scheduled rain on the horizon and THIS Jets defense waiting, it's going to be a bare knuckle brawl on Sunday. 
news

By the Numbers: Texans travel to New York for Week 14 contest

A weather-impacted trip to New York/New Jersey is ahead for the Texans as they play meaningful football in December for the first time in years. Let's dive into the numbers for this matchup with the New York Jets.
Advertising