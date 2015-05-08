Texans as Superheroes

Thor has to be Jared Crick, no? The Nordic look. Being of Norse god descent. I'll let Crick be Thor although he needs to let the hair grow a bit to truly fit the look.

The Incredible Hulk is definitely Brian Cushing, from this standpoint. He's probably the most calm, serene guy I've met off the field that becomes a completely different individual on the field.

Spider Man is without question DeAndre Hopkins. Seen that guy's hands? He could use those things to climb walls and swing from spider web to spider web.

Ironman is Johnathan Joseph. Nothing slows him and he's one of the smartest superheroes on the block. Tony Stark in football pads.

Batman is Duane Brown. Working in complete darkness and anonymity, Brown saves Gotham (QB) from the villains of the city (pass rushers). So, does that make Derek Newton his Robin? Nah, we won't put that on Newt.

Green Lantern, yeah, well...moving on. Is he actually a Superhero?

Captain America is Shane Lechler. Proud American. Great Texan (I don't even know where Captain America was from, but I'm assuming it was from Texas). The football he punts is his CA shield.