Texans at 49ers live pregame chat

Welcome to the HoustonTexans.com Live Chat, presented by Churrascos. Beginning at 6 p.m. CT, one hour before kickoff, join the live pregame chat with HoustonTexans.com's Nick Scurfield and Drew Dougherty, who are in the press box at Candlestick Park for the Texans' preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100
Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.
Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee
All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations
It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.
Breakfast: The birth of Madden
On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best
DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.
O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience
Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.
The Leftovers: Kick returners, Watson health, more
Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about kick returners, training camp, Deshaun Watson and more.
Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes
The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.
Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs
Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.
Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100
QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever
After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.