Texans at Bengals | 5 Things to Watch

3) Be careful with explosives – The Texans scored touchdowns last weekend on passes of 75 yards and 29 yards, among others. In all, Stroud had nine completions of 21 yards or more. In all, he's tossed 14 touchdown passes to a lone interception, and is completing 62 percent of his passes.

Nobody, however, is better in the NFL than Stroud is on passes of 20 air yards or more. His passer rating on those attempts is 145.8. In 2016, Matt Ryan won the NFL MVP award, and he's the closest to Stroud with a 135.4 passer rating on those deep balls.

Wide receiver Noah Brown caught the 75-yard score, and finished with six catches for 153 yards against Tampa Bay. It was the third straight game for the 6-year veteran to catch a pass for 31 yards or longer, and that that 3-game stretch after missing time due to injury, he's averaged 22.5 yards per reception on 11 catches.

"I did a good job in the training staff, did a good job getting me healthy here so that when I came back, I had fresh legs and was ready to go," Brown said. "A lot of guys are starting to feel the season, and I think I came back at the right time and ready to execute."

4) Burrow's a bad man – Quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the best players in all the league. He's guided Cincinnati to four straight victories, and is completing almost 76 percent of his passes with a 111.2 quarterback rating during the win streak.

Texans Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke reeled some of the many reasons Burrow is such an elite signal-caller.

"Very precise," Burke said. "Really in command of just getting the ball where it needs to go. He just gets the ball out really quick. He is probably one of the best, I think, at pre-snap stuff."

5) Cleanliness is important – For the second straight week, the Texans are facing a team atop the NFL in turnover differential. Cincinnati's plus-9 on the year, which means they've taken the ball away from opposing teams nine more times than they've turned it over.

Houston's tied for 6th in the NFL at plus-5 in that category.

The Bengals have picked off 11 passes this season, which ties them for second in the NFL.