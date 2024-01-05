Texans at Colts | 5 Things to Watch

2) Run rejuvenation – Another difference from Week 2 to now: the Texans run game is better. In that loss, Houston averaged just 2 yards per carry, and through the first nine weeks of 2023, Houston struggled to run the ball effectively. Since Week 10, however, Devin Singletary has a trio of games with more than 100 yards rushing, and has gained 626 yards in that span. He's currently at 835 on the season.

"We believe he is playing at an exceptional level, and I don't think that's changed," Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said. "I think in the run game, the command he has right now of the scheme and of what we're trying to get done has manifested in how we're running the ball."

Singletary's success has been noticed by the Colts, too.

"Obviously, they've got a great back in Singletary: quick feet, downhill runner," Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "Obviously, we know about Pierce as well. They've got a tandem of good backs."

3) Destructive d-line – The Colts have fielded many great teams over the years. But none have sacked the quarterback as many times as the 2023 bunch. They dropped Stroud for six sacks in Week 2, and in all, Indianapolis has a franchise-best 49 sacks this year.

Houston must protect Stroud, and the Texans know how stout the Colts are on the defensive front.

"They're really good," Texans center Michael Deiter said. "They get off the ball really well. They play hard, they play physical, and the 'backers are really good too. But it's something that we're prepared for. We just got to be on our details on our assignment and give us a chance."

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is impressed with Indianapolis, and described how tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart are the engines of the defense.

"They're well coached – great scheme – and it starts with their defensive line," Ryans said. "Their two interior defensive linemen – they're the ones who make everything run and they're two really great players on the inside. We have our hands full with them."

4) Get to Gardner – The Texans are very familiar with Indianapolis quarterback Gardner Minshew. He came on in relief of Anthony Richardson and wound up playing 68 percent of the snaps in the Week 2 win at Houston.

Houston saw Minshew twice in 2019 and once more in 2020 when he was a Jaguar, but he's a much different quarterback now on a much better team.

Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes, who tallied a strip-sack on Sunday that saw defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins scoop up and return for a touchdown, detailed what Minshew's done so well this year.

"How calm he's been under pressure, getting the ball out of his hands," Hughes said. "He seems like he's using that play clock well to determine where he's getting the ball to, and then he does it very quick. He's very precise on who he's getting the ball to, how he gets it out."

5) Run defense – The Texans run defense has experienced a renaissance this year. After being a weakness since 2019, Houston is second-best in yards per carry allowed (3.3) and total yards gained (1,416).

Jonathan Taylor, meanwhile, has been injured for much of the year. He's back, however, and Zack Moss joins him. That duo's combined for over 1,300 yards rushing and 11 touchdown runs.