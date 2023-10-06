Texans at Falcons | 5 Things to Watch

3) C.J. Day – Quarterback C.J. Stroud now has attempted an NFL rookie record 151 passes without throwing an interception. He's thrown six touchdowns to three different players, and 14 different Texans have caught a pass from him.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik wants his signal-caller to quickly have easy options.

"A lot of what we do when we structure plays is we just want answers so the quarterback can go out and play pretty fast and get to his answer as quick as he can," Slowik said. "A lot of times, when they overplay something, it opens something else up, so we'll have offsets to that, if they do decide to double any of our receivers, really."

Stroud continues to grow on the field, and despite the early successes, he's not satisfied.

"I have a lot of work to do, a lot of growing still to happen," Stroud said. "I have to get a lot better in multiple areas, but I think that's going to be every year."

4) Rattle Ridder – Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder has started eight games in two seasons. So far in 2023, he's thrown three touchdowns and three picks. He's also been sacked 16 times this year and completed 62.8 percent of his passes.

Ryans explained the challenges Ridder presents to the Texans defense.

"He's doing a really good job of putting the ball where it needs to be and getting it into his playmakers hands," Ridder said. "What they've done there in Atlanta is they've surrounded him with a ton of playmakers, so it's not just on the quarterback, there's a lot of playmakers he can get the ball to. Tight ends, wide receivers, the backs – a lot of dynamic playmakers that surround Ridder, and they've done a really good job."

In the last two weeks, Ridder's been sacked 11 times combined.

5) Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood – Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is special. He already has a pair of 100-yard rushing games as a rookie and he's averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

The Texans are all well-aware of him, and well-aware of the Falcons' run game as a hole. As a team, they're averaging 128 yards per game, which places them in the top half of the NFL.

"They're trying to out-physical teams and run the ball," safety Jimmie Ward said. "We're going to have a tough, tough task at hand stopping them from running the ball."

Ryans said Head Coach Arthur Smith's offense is one of the best in the league on the ground.