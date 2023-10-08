Texans at Falcons, Week 5 | Big Play Breakdown

The Texans had 20 personnel in the game (three wide receivers and no TEs). They had FB Andrew Beck and RB Devin Singletary flanking QB C.J. Stroud in the shotgun. WR Tank Dell and Robert Woods were in a stack alignment to the left side with WR Nico Collins to the right side. The Falcons brought a five man pressure. Beck, Singletary and the OL picked it up beautifully which allowed Stroud to slide up toward the line of scrimmage with no one in front of him. That allowed him to have a clear view downfield. Woods ran the deep over route to clear the middle of the field. Dell followed Woods vertically up the field and then exploded to the post. Stroud threw Dell into an open area so Dell had to come back to the ball and he made one heck of a catch. But, in so doing, he jammed his knee into the ground and that forced him to fall forward on his helmet hard into the turf. Dell's catch put the Texans into field goal range just before the half, but his fall into the turf kept him out of the rest of the game, unfortunately.