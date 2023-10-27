Texans at Panthers | 5 Things to Watch

2) Tank's return – Wide receiver Tank Dell missed the second half of the Week 5 loss at Atlanta, as well as the win over the Saints the next week because of a concussion. But the rookie's back and ready to play, and he should give the offense another dimension. Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik explained how.

"He's got speed that I don't think many people at that position in the NFL have and he's a playmaker," Slowik said. "Our quarterback trusts him, he trusts our quarterback and they have a great rapport. It's big-time for us, just being able to get chunk plays."

Dell's averaging 17.1 yards per catch and has a pair of touchdown receptions in five games this season. He's glad to return.

"It feels good just to go back out there with the guys," Dell said. "I'm ready to rock now. I feel good. 100 percent."

3) Get going on the ground – In the final drive at Atlanta in Week 5, and in the following win over New Orleans, the Texans were able to get production from the run game. Continuing that, and getting better at it, is important to Ryans and the Texans. He especially liked seeing the tandem of Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary produce.

"They ran the ball hard," Ryans said. "They finished their runs, and I think just having that complement of both guys – it all starts, of course, with our offensive line. I thought they've done a really good job of blocking it, and guys ran the ball hard, they ran the ball well, and we were effective that way, and we have to continue to improve in that run game as much as we can, and that's where want to see ourselves improve in this next game and moving forward."

Overall, Houston is averaging less than four yards per carry. The Panthers, meanwhile, are giving up 4.9 yards per rush. Only one team in the league is allowing more per carry on the ground.

4) Tweaks in 2 weeks? – Before the bye, every coaching staff in the NFL hammers home the idea of how important it is to do self-scouting. The Texans and Panthers are no different. Carolina actually made a change and announced head coach Frank Reich will hand over the play-calling to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

For Houston, though, the self-scouting was beneficially in the eyes of linebacker Henry To'oTo'.

"Our coaching staff did a great job of putting us in positions this week where we messed up previously throughout the games," To'oTo'o said. "You know you're continually working on that craft where you didn't do such good to the last time you did it. So now you are forced to work on it and forced to be uncomfortable and work on it."

5) Marquee Matchup – Stroud was the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, while Carolina quarterback Bryce Young was taken first.

This will be the eighth time in the last decade the first and second overall picks have squared off against each other, and according to NFL Research, the second overall pick and his team have won all seven matchups.

On top of all that, Texans defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. is the third overall pick in the Draft, and he played at Alabama with Young and To'oTo'o. Young knows what Anderson can do.