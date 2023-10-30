Texans at Panthers, Week 8 | Big Play Breakdown

The Panthers spread the Texans out with 11 personnel, but TE Stephen Sullivan is just a big WR, so it was essentially 10 personnel with RB Miles Sanders in the game. QB Bryce Young started in empty and then brought Sanders back into the backfield. Every Texan, every fan, everyone in the world knew that the Panthers were going to WR Adam Thielen. He was lined up as the number three receiver (the closest to the offensive line). On Friday at practice, I saw the Texans work on goal line routes for what seemed about a year and the Panthers ran something straight off those play cards. Thielen had run a stick nod route earlier, where he fakes the quick stick route and then spins around him behind the defender as the QB lofts the ball to him in the back of the end zone. Young didn't throw that one. So, on fourth down, Thielen faked the stick nod and just ran the stick route one yard inside the end zone, pivoting away from Denzel Perryman. Tavierre Thomas and Perryman converged at the same time and Thomas knocked the ball away, ending a sure Panthers' touchdown threat. HUGE stop!