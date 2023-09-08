Texans at Ravens | 5 Things to Watch

3) Plus from Pierce – Running back Dameon Pierce has the attention and respect of Baltimore's defense. They're well aware of what he did last year as a rookie, when he rumbled for 936 yards in just 13 games.

"Man, he's a great player," Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald said. "We say he runs angry. The first guy is going to have a hard time bringing him down, so it's going to take a group effort. That's definitely a point of emphasis this week."

Pierce thinks his success on the ground can help Stroud and the receivers get deep completions down the field.

"When we get the run game going, that's going to open them up for deep shots, explosive plays on the drive," Pierce said. "It all goes together. As long as we all play unselfish football and stay on top of our assignments, stay detailed and just stay hungry and swarm, we'll be alright."

4) Limit Lamar – Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is operating in a new offense under coordinator Todd Monken. In two career games against Houston, the 2019 NFL MVP has completed 73 percent of his passes for a combined 426 yards and five touchdowns, and also rushed 26 times for a 133 yards.

"Everybody knows what Lamar Jackson can do," Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman said. "He can throw the deep ball. He can run. He's very elusive. He can extend plays. So we got to make him one-dimensional. We got to make the whole offense one-dimensional."

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke detailed how tricky it can be rushing against Jackson, and that even if you win your own 1-on-1 matchup, that might not always be enough to get success as a unit.

"Try to rush collectively and understand where your brother next to you is rushing and what his responsibility is and kind of how it fits in terms of keeping the pocket the way we want it to look," Burke said.

5) The Unknown – Complicating the task of limiting Lamar Jackson is the new Monken offense in which he'll operate. Monken was the offensive coordinator the last three years for the University of Georgia. In 2019 he was Cleveland's OC, and before that he spent three years as the offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers.

The Texans aren't totally sure of what they'll see from the Ravens, offensively.

"It's crazy, we've got Tampa Bay tape from [2018] and Georgia tape and Baltimore tape and preseason tape – and that's fine – we can try to predict some of the things that we're going to see," Burke said. "But at the end of the day, we have to ready to adapt to whatever we're getting on Sunday."

But on the flip side, the Ravens don't know exactly what Ryans and company are scheming up on the defensive side of the ball in his first year. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens have been exhaustive in their search for data.