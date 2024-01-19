Texans at Ravens | 5 Things to Watch

2) Stay Dynamite – In the first meeting, the lone completion that went for more than 20 yards was a 26-yarder to Nico Collins that came in the fourth quarter with the Texans trailing, 22-9. The longest run of the game was a Stroud scramble for 11 yards.

Compare that to last Saturday against Cleveland, when Stroud and the offense erupted for five completions of 20 yards or more, including a 76-yard touchdown toss to Brevin Jordan and a 37-yard scoring beauty to Dalton Schultz. Plus, running back Devin Singletary got loose for a 29-yard gain and a 19-yard touchdown run.

Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik's plan of attack will be fascinating to watch, and he's excited because of all the extra work Stroud does in getting ready for a game.

"C.J. is the ultimate preparer," Slowik said. "He's not a rookie in that regard. He's a rookie in that every lesson he learns, he really tries hard to bank. He puts a lot into making a mistake and making sure he doesn't make the same mistake twice, but he prepares like a vet. He prepares like someone who has been in the league six, seven, eight years, and that speeds up all our conversations. I feel like I'm talking to another coach."

The Ravens defense, among the many things it does excellently, is best in the NFL against the deep ball. The allowed the lowest completion percentage, yards per attempt, touchdowns and passer ratings against balls thrown 20 yards or longer in the air.

3) Pass rush – The Texans defense got to Jackson in the first meeting, and will need to do so again. Houston sacked Jackson four times, and one of those was a strip-sack recovered by the Texans defense. Cornerback Steven Nelson also picked off a pass as well.

Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke emphasized how the Texans pass rush must remain disciplined when getting after Jackson on Saturday.

"It's going to be sort of like we've preached all year, but even at a heightened level of rushing as a unit," Burke said. "We can't have independent contractors out there. It's definitely going to be about guys staying in their rush areas."

The Texans are averaging nearly four sacks per game and 12 points allowed in their last three wins, and they're looking to keep that momentum going.

4) Limit Lamar - Jackson put up great numbers against good competition this season. He and the Ravens won 10 games against teams that finished .500 or better, and he threw 21 touchdowns while running for five more in those victories.

He also ran for 821 yards on the season, while maintaining a 102.7 passer rating, which was the 4th-best mark in the NFL. Jackson will likely win the MVP award in a month, and the Texans know the challenge is a supreme one.

"He can attack it through the air and on the ground," Jackson said. "It's going to be important to be disciplined. Don't try to be a hero. Play with clean footwork."

Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans thinks highly of Jackson as well.

"You can throw as many things at Lamar as you want to, but he finds a way to make plays," Ryans said. "That's what makes him a special player. No matter what type of looks he's gotten on tape, he's made a ton of teams pay because of his play-making ability."

5) Nasty defense – The names and faces have changed over the years, but the Baltimore defense remains as rugged as always.

The Ravens allowed the fewest points per game (16.5) in the NFL this year.

They led the NFL in sacks (60).

Baltimore also was atop the league in takeaways with 31.