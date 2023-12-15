Texans at Titans | 5 Things to Watch

3) Watch out for Will – Rookie quarterback Will Levis is completing 58.3 percent of his passes for Tennessee, and he's tossed eight touchdowns to just three interceptions. He's started seven games in 2023, and the Titans have won three of them.

He helped lead Tennessee to a thrilling win on Monday at Miami, and he has the Texans' full attention.

"The toughness and the grittiness that he plays with – both emotionally and physically – it shows on tape," Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke said. "That's kind of who he is and how he plays, and it's admirable."

Ryans agreed, and also pointed to Levis' ability to hit deep shots down the field as something the Texans must defend against.

"He has made a lot of big plays throwing the deep ball," Ryans said. "I like his play demeanor. You can tell he's a guy who that locker room is going to rally behind. They feel that toughness from him and I think that really gets the team going."

4) Downgrade Derrick's Damage – Titans running back Derrick Henry has brutalized the Texans the last five times he's played Houston. The numbers in that span boggle the mind. Henry's carried for 1,018 yards in that quintet of games. He cracked 200 yards in a game in four of those contests. On average, he carried 29 times for 204 yards and two touchdowns in that stretch.

"It's going to come down to 'We have to stop the run,'" Burke said. "If we don't stop Derrick Henry, all these questions don't matter. So that's going to be at the forefront of what we're trying to do, and then we'll work back from there, for sure. But, we feel good about all our guys being able to match up."

Henry's already carried for 10 touchdowns this season, and he's rushed for more than 100 yards in a game three different times. He and rookie running back Tyjae Spears, who is averaging 4.9 yards per carry, are a challenging tandem.

"He is explosive in the passing game, that's where Tyjae sticks out, for sure," Ryans said. "He's a matchup problem on third down, and when it comes to that, you have to be tight on him in coverage."

5) Familiar faces – Of the many former Texans and coaches on the Tennessee sidelines, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is the most notable. One of the greatest players in franchise history, Hopkins is now in Nashville.

With four games remaining in the season, he's two yards shy of 900 on the season. He's already caught six touchdown passes, and he's averaging 15.8 yards per reception. Cornerback Desmond King described the challenge that awaits with Hopkins.

"I know he's a great player, athletic guy who can catch the ball in any radius," King said. "Just got to play my best and do my job."

In addition to Hopkins, former Texans wide receiver Chris Moore is also an important part of the Titans' pass-catching corps. Defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson spent time in Houston, as did practice squad members in defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and defensive back Shyheim Carter.