Texans defense smothers Titans in 2023 regular season finale

The Texans defense smothered the Titans.

Houston walloped Tennessee, 26-3, on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

For the second time in the last two weeks, they bottled up All-Pro running back Derrick Henry and the run game, allowing him just 42 yards on 12 carries. Tyjae Spears—who carried six times in the game--had a 5-yard gain in the contest, but was stopped for a loss of five yards on his other five rushing attempts.

Cornerback Desmond King led the Texans with eight tackles on the afternoon, and explained how Houston's defense approached the Tennessee run game.

"We kept the same game plan from game one against these guys," King said. "He only had like nine yards on 16 carries last time. We gave up a little bit more, but like I said, it's about everybody getting to the ball with intentions to get the ball off the ball carrier."

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, from his introductory press conference last winter, emphasized the importance of a swarm defense. Safety Kareem Jackson, who joined the team this week, logged a tackle and described the swarming effort this afternoon against the run.

"Just a collective effort," Jackson said. "All 11 guys getting to the ball, starting with the guys up front and then the linebackers as well. That was obviously that was a point of emphasis coming in, and we executed that."