Texans defensive front bottles up Henry, wreaks havoc on Levis | Week 15

Earlier in the week heading into a crucial road game against the Tennessee Titans, DeMeco Ryans knew how they would have to attack Derrick Henry – seal the edges and force him up the middle into the teeth of the Texans defensive line.

That plan was executed to near perfection on Sunday as the Texans held the veteran back to just nine yards on 16 carries, averaging 0.6 yards per carry.

"With the run defense, I feel like with the D-Line again the way that they were penetrating, the way they were playing on their line of scrimmage, it really stifled their run game," Ryans said. "We had a ton of tackles for loss, we were in the backfield a ton. When your're able to do that, it kind of takes them out of the run game."

This is the seventh-lowest rushing yards for Henry in a game over 116 games in his NFL career. In 2016, the Texans also held Henry to just nine yards in a 27-20 victory and in 2017, the Texans held him to just seven yards rushing in a 57-14 win. Both of those came in Houston.

Henry entered the game having rushed for 1,018 yards and 10 scores in the previous five games against the Texans. The Titans back had rushed for more than 200 yards in four of those five meetings.

The Titans other main back, Tyjae Spears was limited to just 30 yards. Meaning the Texans defense held the two Tennessee workhorses to a combined 39 yards on 25 carries.

"It was just a combination of the ends and the defensive tackles working together," Khalil Davis said. "If the defensive ends set the edge then the defensive tackles can go make plays. So, that's what we did today."