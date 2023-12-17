Texans defensive front bottles up Henry, wreaks havoc on Levis | Week 15

Dec 17, 2023 at 05:05 PM
Josh Koch
defenseten

Earlier in the week heading into a crucial road game against the Tennessee Titans, DeMeco Ryans knew how they would have to attack Derrick Henry – seal the edges and force him up the middle into the teeth of the Texans defensive line. 

That plan was executed to near perfection on Sunday as the Texans held the veteran back to just nine yards on 16 carries, averaging 0.6 yards per carry. 

"With the run defense, I feel like with the D-Line again the way that they were penetrating, the way they were playing on their line of scrimmage, it really stifled their run game," Ryans said. "We had a ton of tackles for loss, we were in the backfield a ton. When your're able to do that, it kind of takes them out of the run game." 

This is the seventh-lowest rushing yards for Henry in a game over 116 games in his NFL career. In 2016, the Texans also held Henry to just nine yards in a 27-20 victory and in 2017, the Texans held him to just seven yards rushing in a 57-14 win. Both of those came in Houston. 

Henry entered the game having rushed for 1,018 yards and 10 scores in the previous five games against the Texans. The Titans back had rushed for more than 200 yards in four of those five meetings. 

The Titans other main back, Tyjae Spears was limited to just 30 yards. Meaning the Texans defense held the two Tennessee workhorses to a combined 39 yards on 25 carries. 

"It was just a combination of the ends and the defensive tackles working together," Khalil Davis said. "If the defensive ends set the edge then the defensive tackles can go make plays. So, that's what we did today." 

Along with Henry, Ryans knew they had to contain rookie quarterback Will Levis, who he commended for his "physicality" when he ran the ball. The Texans front collapsed the pocket on Levis multiple times.

📸 Gameday Gallery: Texans vs. Titans | Week 15

View the best photos from the Week 15 matchup between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

GAGTEN
1 / 62
_ZTR3738
2 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR3838
3 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_0006
4 / 62
_ZTR3745
5 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_1427
6 / 62
231217-khalil
7 / 62
231217-brown
8 / 62
_ZTR4721
9 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4725
10 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4728
11 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4647
12 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4811
13 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4752
14 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4751
15 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) makes the catch against Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
16 / 62

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) makes the catch against Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
17 / 62

Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
18 / 62

Houston Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) runs against Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
19 / 62

Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) runs against Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (85) makes the catch against Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
20 / 62

Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (85) makes the catch against Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (48) hits Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (85) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
21 / 62

Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (48) hits Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (85) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
22 / 62

Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
23 / 62

Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
24 / 62

Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
25 / 62

Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
26 / 62

Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary (26) is tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
27 / 62

Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary (26) is tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) celebrates his interception against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
28 / 62

Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) celebrates his interception against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) loses his catch against Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
29 / 62

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) loses his catch against Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary (26) is hit by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (94) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
30 / 62

Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary (26) is hit by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (94) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) runs against Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
31 / 62

Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) runs against Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) is pressured by Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
32 / 62

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) is pressured by Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) works in the pocket against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
33 / 62

Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) works in the pocket against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) hits Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
34 / 62

Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) hits Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans defensive tackle Khalil Davis (94) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
35 / 62

Houston Texans defensive tackle Khalil Davis (94) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) dives after a run against Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (52) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
36 / 62

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) dives after a run against Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (52) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown (85) makes the catch ahead of Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
37 / 62

Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown (85) makes the catch ahead of Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) defends Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown (85) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
38 / 62

Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) defends Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown (85) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs past Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
39 / 62

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs past Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) tosses the ball to Houston Texans wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
40 / 62

Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) tosses the ball to Houston Texans wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs out of the pocket against Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
41 / 62

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs out of the pocket against Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
42 / 62

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
_ZTR5041
43 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_3161
44 / 62
_ZTR4958
45 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR5039
46 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4960
47 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4957
48 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR5034
49 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR5032
50 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR5030
51 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4890
52 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4932
53 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4949
54 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR5028
55 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR5027
56 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR5026
57 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4756
58 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR5025
59 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4938
60 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4937
61 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4934
62 / 62
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
In the end, Levis was dropped for seven sacks by the Texans defense. 

"Really proud of the D-Line because that's where it starts," Ryans said. "The way that they were able to get pressure on Levis and the way our safeties and corners played on the backend it was awesome defense by everybody." 

Jonathan Greenard led the crew with 2.5 sacks, putting him at 12.5 for the season, and chipped in six tackles as well. 

"We just had to be the best and not mess up as much and capitalize on opportunities," Greenard said. "I think that's the main thing we did whenever we got an opportunity we seized the moment and set ourselves up to get a dub." 

Maliek Collins chipped in another 1.5 sacks to put him at five for the year. Desmond King II had one sack, and led the team with 11 tackles, while Derek Barnett and Davis also recorded a sack apiece. 

"Really we just took advantage of the gameplan," Davis, who also had four tackles, said. "We knew in the pass game we were going to get one-on-ones and we won on our one-on-ones. I know every team is going to try me in the run game, so I just stepped up and made the plays I needed to make."

Linebacker Denzel Perryman also recorded double digit tackles with 10 and fellow linebacker Christian Harris finished with eight tackles. 

"I don't know how I could put into words how good our D-Line and linebackers played today," Jalen Pitre said. "I don't know what they ate today. They need to let me know whatever they did last night because they were balling. It made my job real easy." 

Ryans gave props to the entire defensive front at the end of the day. 

"For me it's all four guys, I can't single out one guy on the defensive line because it was everybody making plays," Ryans said. "It's all about four guys rushing together and that's what they did. Multiple guys got sacks because they rushed together as a unit." 

Overall, the Texans defense stifled the Titans offense and held them to just 204 total yards, 66 of those rushing yards, racked up 12 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries, six pass deflections and forced a turnover. 

"Defense played really great today, got after the quarterback," Ryans said. "Got after the quarterback, kept down the explosive plays, held them in the run game. All day, the defense was playing really good football."

news

Devin Singletary motors on ground, through air in win at Titans | Week 15

Houston Texans running back Devin 'Motor' Singletary eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground in Sunday's win at Tennessee, and also caught four passes for 49 yards.
news

Big Play Breakdown | Texans at Titans, Week 15

John Harris breaks down the important plays of the day that led to the 19-16 victory in overtime
news

POST-GAME AUDIO | John Harris talks to DE Jonathan Greenard, plus Vandy & Andre Ware react to an unbelievable show of heart and belief from the Texans

With C.J. Stroud out, Case Keenum and Ka'imi Fairbairn stepped up to help the Houston Texans seal a huge win over the Tennessee Titans. There were too many standout performances to name them all, so listen in as Vandy and Andre break it all down for you. 
news

"I'm built for this": QB Case Keenum guides Texans to thrilling OT win | Week 15

The odds were stacked against quarterback Case Keenum and the Houston Texans on Sunday in Nashville. But the veteran signal-caller brought his squad back from a 13-point deficit to pull out an overtime victory versus the Titans.
news

VanderBlog: Luv Ya Deep Steel Blue 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views as the Texans knock off the Titans 19-16 in overtime
news

Fairbairn makes massive impact in return | Week 15

Ka'imi Fairbairn went five and half games without stepping foot onto the field for the Houston Texans to attempt a kickoff, field goal or extra point. 
news

In The Locker Room | Drew has Ka'imi Fairbairn, Devin Singletary, and Khalil Davis

Drew Dougherty and John Harris react to the big win, then Drew talks to overtime hero Ka'imi Fairbairn, Devin Singletary, and Khalil Davis in the locker room about how the Texans stunned the Titans.
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans defeat Titans 19-16 in overtime | Week 15

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans game here with the top highlights.
news

Game Recap: Fairbairn kicks game-winning field goal, Texans win in OT

The Houston Texans defeated the Tennessee Titans in a Week 15 showdown that went into overtime
news

Keenum connects with Brown for crucial score | Week 15

First Texans touchdown of day ends up forcing overtime
news

Steven Nelson picks off fourth pass of the season | Week 15

Nelson picks off Levis, Texans cash in with field goal
