Texans-Dolphins Joint Practice is TODAY! | Daily Brew

Giddy up.

Joint practices with the Dolphins begin this morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

The Texans and Miami will go at it today and tomorrow, take Friday off, and then play a preseason game Saturday AFTERNOON--not night--at 3 p.m. CT. It'll be the rare afternoon preseason contest, as most are in prime time.

This is the first time since the 2019 preseason that the Texans have practiced against another team. That August they spent a few days working in Green Bay against the Packers before a preseason game. Later that month, they hosted the Lions for joint practices at the Houston Methodist Training Center prior to a home preseason contest.