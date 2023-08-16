Texans-Dolphins Joint Practice is TODAY! | Daily Brew

Aug 15, 2023 at 10:21 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

joinebrew

Giddy up.

Joint practices with the Dolphins begin this morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

The Texans and Miami will go at it today and tomorrow, take Friday off, and then play a preseason game Saturday AFTERNOON--not night--at 3 p.m. CT. It'll be the rare afternoon preseason contest, as most are in prime time.

This is the first time since the 2019 preseason that the Texans have practiced against another team. That August they spent a few days working in Green Bay against the Packers before a preseason game. Later that month, they hosted the Lions for joint practices at the Houston Methodist Training Center prior to a home preseason contest.

More on the Texans and joint practices over the years, but first, how about a mic'd up video? Wide receiver Robert Woods was wired for sound recently at a Texans practice, and here's a tidbit or two from that time.

WATCH THE SCREEN!!!! Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle details how opposing teams will likely employ screen passes a bit more against the Texans defense this season.

HAIR ON FIRE: Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Alexander has a piece on safety Jimmie Ward and his potential impact on this defense in 2023.

BOBBY SLOWIK AND MIKE MCDANIEL: Cody Stoots of Houston Football examines some similarities between the Texans offensive coordinator and Miami's head coach.

Deepi Sidhu had some good conversations with Cornerbacks Coach Dino Vasso and Defensive Back Grayland Arnold.

Back to the joint practices. In the past, Houston's worked against a variety of teams. The Saints have been a common one, and the Texans will visit Metairie, Louisiana next week again for some work ahead of the preseason finale. Throughout franchise history, the Texans have also practiced with the 49ers, Broncos, Falcons, Washington, Patriots and Cowboys, just to name a few.

But let's go back to the work they did with Packers in Green Bay a few years ago, and finish on this note below...

Related Content

news

Dolphins week, Jalen Pitre shines on GMFB, Professor Peyton | Daily Brew

DeMeco Ryans and Mike McDaniel chat about joint practices, Jalen Pitre impresses on GMFB and Peyton Manning is now a professor. 
news

Crossing the Russian border...with a prominent Texan | Daily Brew

It's a big week ahead for the Houston Texans, as the Miami Dolphins come to town for joint practices and a game. Plus, which assistant coach had his passport confiscated at the Russian border?
news

Football Friday | Daily Brew

The 2023 preseason opener ended with a victory. Recap the night here
news

Gameday Eve, H-Town Made & John Candy | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans begin the preseason campaign on Thursday night at New England, and there's plenty to get excited about before the matchup with the Patriots.
news

C.J Stroud expected to start, unofficial depth chart vs. Patriots, Astros in the White House | Daily Brew

C.J. Stroud will see his first NFL action as a starter on Thursday, the latest from Day 10 of camp, plus the Astros took a trip to the White House. 
news

GAME WEEK is here!!! | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans kick off the preseason schedule this Thursday night at New England, and the weekend that was featured a Saturday night practice.
news

Don't miss Xavier Hutchinson chat, plus DeMeco Ryans on the radio | Daily Brew

news

Rookie talents, Laremy Tunsil's new bling, Texans pup | Daily Brew

Houston Texans rookies Tank Dell and Will Anderson Jr. showing off their skills, plus the Texans add an adorable new puppy to the family. 
news

The Terminator, Defensive standouts, JG, JV & FV | Daily Brew

A check-in on Will "The Terminator" Anderson, Jr, some of his defensive buddies, and another big baseball day in August.
news

Sting's big play, Stroud's love of the scheme, full pads | Daily Brew

Derek Stingley is making plays in practice, C.J. Stroud has been putting in the mental work and full pads are out at Houston Texans training camp. 
news

The pads are on, Will Anderson Jr....and Tetris | Daily Brew

The Texans put pads on this morning at practice, and it's a birthday of sorts for a prominent video game from the 1980's.
Advertising