Texans-Dolphins Joint Practice is TODAY! | Daily Brew

Giddy up.
Joint practices with the Dolphins begin this morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
The Texans and Miami will go at it today and tomorrow, take Friday off, and then play a preseason game Saturday AFTERNOON--not night--at 3 p.m. CT. It'll be the rare afternoon preseason contest, as most are in prime time.
This is the first time since the 2019 preseason that the Texans have practiced against another team. That August they spent a few days working in Green Bay against the Packers before a preseason game. Later that month, they hosted the Lions for joint practices at the Houston Methodist Training Center prior to a home preseason contest.
More on the Texans and joint practices over the years, but first, how about a mic'd up video? Wide receiver Robert Woods was wired for sound recently at a Texans practice, and here's a tidbit or two from that time.
WATCH THE SCREEN!!!! Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle details how opposing teams will likely employ screen passes a bit more against the Texans defense this season.
HAIR ON FIRE: Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Alexander has a piece on safety Jimmie Ward and his potential impact on this defense in 2023.
BOBBY SLOWIK AND MIKE MCDANIEL: Cody Stoots of Houston Football examines some similarities between the Texans offensive coordinator and Miami's head coach.
Deepi Sidhu had some good conversations with Cornerbacks Coach Dino Vasso and Defensive Back Grayland Arnold.
Back to the joint practices. In the past, Houston's worked against a variety of teams. The Saints have been a common one, and the Texans will visit Metairie, Louisiana next week again for some work ahead of the preseason finale. Throughout franchise history, the Texans have also practiced with the 49ers, Broncos, Falcons, Washington, Patriots and Cowboys, just to name a few.
But let's go back to the work they did with Packers in Green Bay a few years ago, and finish on this note below...