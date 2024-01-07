Texans extend lead with Beck Touchdown | Week 18 

Facing a 3rd-and-Goal from the Indianapolis one-yard-line, the Texans were knocking on the door of the end zone, looking to give themselves a double-digit lead in a Week 18 showdown in Indianapolis.

Holding on to a 7-3 lead, C.J. Stroud stepped back and found a wide open Andrew Beck in the back of the end zone for the one-yard score with 1:57 remaining in the half, making it 14-3.

For Beck, who spiked the ball into the turf in celebration, it marked just the 10th reception of the season and his second receiving touchdown of the year.

Beck also had a touchdown on an 85-yard kick return in Week 3 at Jacksonville.

