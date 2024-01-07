Texans extend lead with Beck Touchdown | Week 18 

Facing a 3rd-and-Goal from the Indianapolis one-yard-line, the Texans were knocking on the door of the end zone, looking to give themselves a double-digit lead in a Week 18 showdown in Indianapolis.

Holding on to a 7-3 lead, C.J. Stroud stepped back and found a wide open Andrew Beck in the back of the end zone for the one-yard score with 1:57 remaining in the half, making it 14-3.

For Beck, who spiked the ball into the turf in celebration, it marked just the 10th reception of the season and his second receiving touchdown of the year.