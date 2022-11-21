Texans face "special players" this week in Miami | Daily Brew

A day after dropping their eighth game of the season, the Texans now set their sights on south Florida and a Miami team that is rolling.

The Dolphins are coming off a bye, but were winners of their previous four before the week of rest. They've scored 30 points or more in four of their seven victories this season, and are atop the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills.

Houston Head Coach Lovie Smith met with the media on Monday afternoon at NRG Stadium and shared his thoughts on the "special players" leading the Dolphins offense.

In particular, Smith praised quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"He's an accurate thrower," Smith said. "More athletic than people probably want to give him credit for. He's running an offense that's running on all cylinders."

The Dolphins have won seven of the eight games Tagovailoa's started in 2022, and he's completed 71 percent of his passes for 2,265 yards. He's thrown a career-best 18 touchdown passes already, with just a trio of interceptions on his ledger. A "commitment to the run" and "special players" at wide receiver in Tyreke Hill and Jaylen Waddle have aided in Tagovailoa's success.

Hill, who was traded from the Chiefs to the Dolphins this offseason, has 81 receptions for 1,148 yards and four scores in 2022. Waddle, meanwhile, has caught six touchdowns and is averaging 17.2 yards per catch. He played his high school football in Bellaire at Episcopal High School.

"No one has been able to solve that problem yet," Smith said. "When you play a game like you played yesterday, you're excited about playing a great team like Miami to see if that can make you up your game a little bit more. We're looking forward to it."