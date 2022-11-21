Texans face "special players" this week in Miami | Daily Brew

Nov 21, 2022 at 02:20 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

A day after dropping their eighth game of the season, the Texans now set their sights on south Florida and a Miami team that is rolling.

The Dolphins are coming off a bye, but were winners of their previous four before the week of rest. They've scored 30 points or more in four of their seven victories this season, and are atop the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills.

Houston Head Coach Lovie Smith met with the media on Monday afternoon at NRG Stadium and shared his thoughts on the "special players" leading the Dolphins offense.

In particular, Smith praised quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"He's an accurate thrower," Smith said. "More athletic than people probably want to give him credit for. He's running an offense that's running on all cylinders."

The Dolphins have won seven of the eight games Tagovailoa's started in 2022, and he's completed 71 percent of his passes for 2,265 yards. He's thrown a career-best 18 touchdown passes already, with just a trio of interceptions on his ledger. A "commitment to the run" and "special players" at wide receiver in Tyreke Hill and Jaylen Waddle have aided in Tagovailoa's success.

Hill, who was traded from the Chiefs to the Dolphins this offseason, has 81 receptions for 1,148 yards and four scores in 2022. Waddle, meanwhile, has caught six touchdowns and is averaging 17.2 yards per catch. He played his high school football in Bellaire at Episcopal High School.

"No one has been able to solve that problem yet," Smith said. "When you play a game like you played yesterday, you're excited about playing a great team like Miami to see if that can make you up your game a little bit more. We're looking forward to it."

The players are off today and will return to the building on Tuesday. They'll practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, before flying to Miami on Saturday. Kickoff with the Dolphins is noon CT on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

📸 Fans | Texans vs. Commanders

Texans fans were back at NRG Stadium to see the Texans take on the Commanders. Check out the best photos presented by Ricos.

MW1_4380
1 / 30
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_4354
2 / 30
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_5746_3
3 / 30
ZT2_5565_4
4 / 30
ZT2_5740_1
5 / 30
ZT2_5365
6 / 30
MW1_3921
7 / 30
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_4021
8 / 30
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_4005
9 / 30
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_4031
10 / 30
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_4781_2
11 / 30
MW1_4349
12 / 30
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_3957
13 / 30
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_4010
14 / 30
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_4000
15 / 30
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_3994
16 / 30
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_3936
17 / 30
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_3900
18 / 30
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
_MK22723
19 / 30
Mike Welsch
CS4_9324
20 / 30
CASSIE STRICKER
MW1_3906
21 / 30
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MMK_6397
22 / 30
MW1_3918
23 / 30
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_3992
24 / 30
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
CS4_9267
25 / 30
CASSIE STRICKER
AB100129
26 / 30
AB100182
27 / 30
AB109913
28 / 30
AB100190
29 / 30
CS4_9161
30 / 30
CASSIE STRICKER
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 11 by the numbers | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares some interesting numbers ahead of the Texans-Commanders Week 11 matchup.

news

Where Nico Collins has improved his game in Year 2 | Daily Brew

Houston Texans WR Nico Collins has made strides in his sophomore season and is continuing that trend even after injury.

news

Texans-Washington – New Matchup, New Nickname | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer reflects on how much things have changed since the last matchup between Washington and the Texans.

news

Jerry Hughes continues "outstanding" season | Daily Brew

Despite Sunday's loss at New York, Houston Texans Defensive Lineman Jerry Hughes logged his eighth sack of 2022 and played well.

news

Week 10 by the numbers | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares some interesting numbers ahead of the Texans-Giants Week 10 matchup.

news

Why sacks have stacked up for Jerry Hughes in 2022 | Daily Brew

Jerry Hughes discusses what's changed for him in 2022 to get sacks at a record-breaking pace.

news

Giant contribution to the game | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer gives an NFL history lesson ahead of the Houston Texans Week 10 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

How Laremy Tunsil has impressed Lovie Smith | Daily Brew

Houston Texans OL Laremy Tunsil's leadership has been recognized throughout the locker room.

news

Lovie Smith happy for Dusty Baker and "Excited for our Astros" | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith spoke Monday about his happiness for old friend Dusty Baker and the 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros.

news

Battle Red Recollection | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer reflects on past Battle Red Days and Eagles matchups ahead of the Texans Thursday Night game.

news

Texans prepping for undefeated Eagles | Daily Brew

Houston quickly turned its focus from Sunday's loss against Tennessee on to Thursday night's opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertising