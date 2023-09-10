Texans fall 25-9 to Ravens in Week 1, rookies show promise in debut | Rapid Reactions

Injuries continued to mount for Houston, already without starting safety and team captain Jimmie Ward. Jalen Pitre (chest) left the game and did not play in the second half. RT George Fant, who stepped in for Tytus Howard, left late in the game and was replaced by Michael Deiter. DT Hassan Ridgeway also left the game with a calf injury.

Houston's defense started the game with two big drives. Greenard sacked QB Lamar Jackson to force a three-and-out. On the Ravens second possession, CB Steven Nelson picked off Jackson for the Texans first interception of the season.

The Ravens took an early 7-0 lead after J.K. Dobbins rushed for a four-yard touchdown with one minute remaining in the first quarter. Jackson scrambled 10 yards and connected with Zay Flowers on a 21-yard pass on the nine-play, 58-yard scoring drive.

Fairbairn kicked a pair of field goals on consecutive drives to finish out the second quarter and the Texans trailed 7-6 at halftime.

The Ravens pulled away in the third quarter after a 15-0 scoring run. Dobbins left the game with an injury, and was replaced by RB Justice Hill who rushed for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion to give the Ravens a 22-6 lead.

"We went out there and executed our game plan; we didn't do it the entire game," DE Jerry Hughes said. "And so that's why they were able to get those touchdowns in the second half. But that's one thing that we try to focus on is the red zone. DeMeco did a great job. Him and (DC Matt) Burke are bringing that up all week. We got to execute especially in the second half. That was just the game right there."

M.J. Stewart, in for Pitre, recovered a fumble by Jackson following the snap. Fairbairn kicked a 36-yard field goal as the Texans capitalized on the short field following the takeaway.

The Ravens defense got its first takeaway in the fourth quarter with a strip sack by Ravens DL David Ojabo. Three plays later, Beckham's 29-yard catch gave the Ravens possession at the Houston nine-yard line. The Texans defense held Baltimore to a field goal after back-to-back TFLs by Tavierre Thomas and Greenard.

"We can clean up a few X's and O's and things like that," Greenard said. "It's part of growing pains. At the same time, nobody's hanging their head in here. We all understood. We played our asses off. We played hard as hell. So we're just going to keep taking that mentality into the next week and clean up our mistakes and hey, next week is Week 2."