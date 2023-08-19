Texans fall 28-3 in preseason matchup against Miami

End of first quarter: Dolphins 7, Texans 3

Miami extended their lead to two scores after an eight-yard touchdown catch by RB Salvon Ahmed.

On the ensuing kickoff, Steve Sims took off for a 43-yard kickoff return to get the Texans to the Houston 40-yard line. Stroud and the starting offense remained under center to close out the first half. After a five-yard run by Devin Singletary, Stroud's next two passes to Collins and Brown were incomplete to end the drive.

Ahmed broke through for a 65-yard run on the next drive, giving Miami first-and-10 from inside the redzone. plays later, Thompson threw his second touchdown of the day, finding WR Braxton Berrios for an 18-yard score with 0:10 remaining in the first half.

Halftime: Dolphins, 21, Texans 3

After halftime, Davis Mills entered the game for the Texans. Thompson, who remained under center for the Dolphins, threw his third touchdown pass of the day to RB Chris Brooks extend Miami's lead heading into the final quarter.

End of third quarter: Dolphins 28, Texans 3

Both teams were scoreless in the final quarter of the game.

Mill began his final two drives inside the Houston 10-yard line. Despite converting a fourth-and-10 with a 20-yard completion to WR Johnny Johnson III, Mills was unable to extend the drive to get into scoring range.

With the loss, the Texans fall to 1-1 in the preseason and will travel to New Orleans for their third and final preseason game on Aug. 27.