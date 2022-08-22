Texans first-team offense on the right track | Daily Brew

Aug 22, 2022 at 03:14 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans offense got touchdown drives from all three quarterbacks Friday night in the win at Los Angeles. Quarterback Davis Mills led the first of those, connecting with Wide Receiver Nico Collins on an 18-yard scoring strike with a second left in the first half.

Even though it's been the lone scoring drive of the preseason for Mills and the bulk of the first-team offense, Head Coach Lovie Smith isn't worried.

"You've got to keep in mind that we haven't played our entire offense together," Smith said. "We've had two, three linemen out, tight end not in there, running back wasn't in there this week, wide receiver wasn't there. I wouldn't put too much into it."

Smith referenced the absence of Pro Bowl Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil, Center Justin Britt, Tight End Pharaoh Brown, and Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks. None of that quintet suited up against the Rams, but Smith has seen what needs in the run-up to the preseason games.

"We like what we're getting in practice," Smith said. "Those guys are healthy, will be ready to go when we need to go."

Wide Receiver Phillip Dorsett, who caught three balls for 48 yards in the win against the Rams, also downplayed a lack of production out of the first-team offense.

"Obviously in the preseason you don't want to show your best stuff," Dorsett said. "Brandin hasn't even played yet, so we're not showing a lot. You've got to keep a lot of it secret. The coach is going to be watching. We're going to open it up eventually, but not yet."

After Monday's practice, Smith said "we're going to play the guys a lot more this week", in reference to the starters.

The Texans will practice again on Tuesday at the Houston Methodist Training Center and on Thursday evening Houston hosts the 49ers.

Browse tickets for the 2022 season now!

Related Content

news

Did you know? | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Analyst John Harris digs up some fun facts about today's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Preseason Evolution | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer recounts the NFL preseason games' transformation throughout the years.

news

Derek Rivers impresses with pass-rushing skills | Daily Brew

Despite limited playing time, the six-year veteran has produced whenever he is on the field, according to Lovie Smith.

news

Lovie Smith has to-do list after preseason win | Daily Brew

The Texans were victorious Saturday night against the Saints. Head Coach Lovie Smith pointed out what he liked, and also what he'd like to see improved upon in the weeks to come.

news

Preseason preview | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down what each position group could look like against the Saints.

news

TE Pharaoh Brown lightens up | Daily Brew

Tight End Pharaoh Brown reflects on the 2021 season and how he lightened up both physically and mentally in the offseason.

news

Getting Ready for Primetime | Daily Brew

Texans Camp is wrapping up as the team heads into their first preseason game.

news

Jalen Pitre blending in...by standing out | Daily Brew

DB Jalen Pitre is playing well early on in Texans Camp. The rookie from Baylor has his coach and teammates excited about what's to come.

news

3 questions for every AFC South opponent during Training Camp | Daily Brew

AFC South team reporters provided the three big questions their teams are looking to answer during Training Camp.

news

Stacking Days | Daily Brew

Texans players get their reps in at Texans Camp before a rest day.

news

QB Davis Mills off to a fast start in camp | Daily Brew

Davis Mills put in extra work this offseason to prepare for his role in Year 2.

Advertising