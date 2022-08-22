Texans first-team offense on the right track | Daily Brew

The Texans offense got touchdown drives from all three quarterbacks Friday night in the win at Los Angeles. Quarterback Davis Mills led the first of those, connecting with Wide Receiver Nico Collins on an 18-yard scoring strike with a second left in the first half.

Even though it's been the lone scoring drive of the preseason for Mills and the bulk of the first-team offense, Head Coach Lovie Smith isn't worried.

"You've got to keep in mind that we haven't played our entire offense together," Smith said. "We've had two, three linemen out, tight end not in there, running back wasn't in there this week, wide receiver wasn't there. I wouldn't put too much into it."

Smith referenced the absence of Pro Bowl Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil, Center Justin Britt, Tight End Pharaoh Brown, and Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks. None of that quintet suited up against the Rams, but Smith has seen what needs in the run-up to the preseason games.

"We like what we're getting in practice," Smith said. "Those guys are healthy, will be ready to go when we need to go."

Wide Receiver Phillip Dorsett, who caught three balls for 48 yards in the win against the Rams, also downplayed a lack of production out of the first-team offense.

"Obviously in the preseason you don't want to show your best stuff," Dorsett said. "Brandin hasn't even played yet, so we're not showing a lot. You've got to keep a lot of it secret. The coach is going to be watching. We're going to open it up eventually, but not yet."

After Monday's practice, Smith said "we're going to play the guys a lot more this week", in reference to the starters.