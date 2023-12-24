Texans' focus is now on the Tennessee Titans and next Sunday

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans emphasized that any talk of the postseason is premature.

"We've got to play better football," Ryans said. "Before we have an opportunity to talk about a playoff or get in, we've got to play better. You have to earn those spots to get into the playoffs. So if we go and play better and earn a spot, then we can talk about possibly the playoff race and what does that look like; but until then, we gotta do a much better job collectively."

Wide receiver Nico Collins caught four passes for 18 yards, and one of those receptions was a fourth quarter touchdown. He's got his sights set on bouncing back against Tennessee.

"We got to continue to be ourselves, learn from this game," Collins said. "Watch the film. Watch the Tennessee game from last week because you know they're going to come in with a chip on their shoulder. You know that. Keep being us, and we can reach our end goal at the end of the day."