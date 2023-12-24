Texans focusing on overcoming injuries as they face adversity late in season

With the ups and downs of players getting hurt, coming back and injuries piling up at times, Collins said the ebbs and flows are all part of the game.

"It's hard, you don't want nobody to get hurt," Collins said. "It's part of football. Players are going to get hurt, going to get a little banged up. You've got to continue to go, next man up, next person available. Play all four quarters. You're going to have nicks and bruises, it's part of the game, especially this late in the season. But we have to keep going, can't dwell on a person going down."