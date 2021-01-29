Texans Head Coach David Culley's Biography

David Culley was named head coach of the Houston Texans on Jan. 29, 2021, becoming the fourth head coach in franchise history. Culley joins the Texans from the Baltimore Ravens where he served the last two seasons (2019-20) as the assistant head coach / pass coordinator / wide receivers coach. Culley owns 27 years of NFL coaching experience and 43 overall in coaching after a 16-year career on the collegiate level. As an NFL coach, Culley has captured 10 division titles, made the playoffs in 17 different seasons and appeared in six conference championship games.

As the Ravens assistant head coach / pass coordinator / wide receivers coach from 2019-20, Culley assisted the Ravens offense in creating a passing scheme that complemented the team's dynamic rushing attack. In 2020, Culley helped an offense post the seventh-most points per game (29.3) in the league, despite numerous key players in and out of the lineup. The Ravens offense was instrumental in closing out the season on a five-game winning streak to make the playoffs, averaging 37.2 points per game during that span. His work with the wide receiver group resulted in WR Marquise Brown posting team highs for the first time in his career in both receiving yards (769) and receiving touchdowns (eight) on 58 catches.

In 2019, Culley helped a Ravens offense that led the NFL in scoring at 33.2 points per game. His coaching yielded a unit that ranked second in the league in total yards per game (407.6), while also setting team records for touchdowns (64), points (531), net yards (6,521), rushing yards (3,296), first downs (386) and fewest turnovers (15). Culley's guidance as the team's wide receivers coach was evident in a group that played a critical role in blocking for the team's rushing attack, which led the NFL in 2019 (206.0 yards per game). Under Culley's tutelage, Brown logged a historic 2019 when he tied the Ravens franchise record for the most receiving touchdowns (seven) by a rookie.

Prior to joining the Ravens, Culley spent 2017-18 as the quarterbacks coach for the Bills. In 2018, he helped develop QB Josh Allen, who posted the franchise record for the most total touchdowns (18) produced by a Bills rookie quarterback. Additionally, Allen set franchise quarterback records for the most rushing yards in a game (135), single-season rushing touchdowns (eight) and single-season rushing yards (631). Culley also worked with QB Tyrod Taylor in 2017 when he completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 2,799 yards, 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Taylor would go on to lead Buffalo to a 9-7 season, resulting in the franchise's first playoff berth since 1999.

Culley served as the assistant head coach / wide receivers coach with the Chiefs from 2013-16, where he helped guide the Chiefs to three playoff appearances and a cumulative record of 43-21. While working under Andy Reid, Culley guided standout rookie WR Tyreek Hill to 61 catches for 593 yards (9.7 avg.) and a team-high six touchdowns, en route to Kansas City's 12-4 record and an AFC West Division title in 2016. The season prior, WR Jeremy Maclin notched 1,088 receiving yards in his first year with Kansas City and set a single-season franchise record for the most receptions (87) by a wide receiver. From 2013-14, three different Chiefs wide receivers logged at least 500 receiving yards in a season, and in 2013, the team won at least 11 games for the first time since 2003.

Culley spent 14 seasons with the Eagles (1999-2012) as the wide receivers coach from 1999-2010 and as a senior offensive assistant / wide receivers coach in 2011-12. During his tenure, Philadelphia made nine playoff appearances, advancing to five NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl (2004). Culley developed WR Jeremy Maclin with the Eagles, and in 2012 he tallied team highs in catches (69), receiving yards (857) and receiving touchdowns (seven). In his first three seasons (2009-11) with Philadelphia, Maclin caught more passes (189) than any other wide receiver in franchise history.

In 2009-10, the Eagles made the playoffs in consecutive seasons and won the NFC East Division title in 2010. Culley worked closely with WR DeSean Jackson during the two seasons and helped him earn the first two Pro Bowl selections of his career. Jackson totaled consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and notched a league-high 22.5 yards per reception average in 2010. In 2009, Philadelphia had the NFL's fifth-highest scoring offense (26.8 points per game) and Jackson contributed 1,156 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

From 1999-2008, Culley and the Eagles won the NFC East Division five times and made the NFC Championship Game on five different occasions. Under Culley's coaching in 2004, WR Terrell Owens earned First-Team All-Pro honors when he posted 77 receptions for 1,200 yards (15.6 avg.) and a franchise-record 14 receiving touchdowns. Philadelphia would go on to advance to Super Bowl XXXIX vs. New England behind Owens' tremendous season. In 2002, the Eagles offense ranked fourth in the NFL in points per game (25.9) and WR Todd Pinkston tallied a team-high seven touchdown receptions. From 2000-04, Philadelphia won 59 regular season games, which remains the most in a five-year span in franchise history.

Culley was hired as the Steelers wide receivers coach in 1996 and spent three seasons (1996-98) in that role with the team. In 1997, he assisted WR Yancey Thigpen in his Pro Bowl season when he logged a career-high 1,398 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as Pittsburgh went 11-5 and claimed the AFC North Division title. Culley came to the Steelers after spending the previous two years (1994-95) with the Buccaneers as the wide receivers coach.

Prior to coaching in the NFL, Culley had multiple coaching stops in college over a 16-year span. He was the wide receivers coach at Texas A&M from 1991-93 and helped lead the team to three-consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in program history. Culley also served as the offensive coordinator / running backs / wide receivers coach at the University of Texas-El Paso (1989-90) and the quarterbacks coach at Southwestern Louisiana from 1985-88, where he coached Brian Mitchell. Under Culley's direction, Mitchell became the first player in NCAA history to pass for more than 5,000 yards and rush for more than 3,000 yards in a career. He also made coaching stops at Western Kentucky (1984), Tennessee-Chattanooga (1983), Middle Tennessee State (1982), Vanderbilt (1979-81) and Austin Peay (1978).

Culley was recruited to play at Vanderbilt University by Bill Parcells, who was the defensive coordinator there at the time. He was a four-year letter winner (1973, 1975-77) and the first Black quarterback ever to play for the Commodores. Culley grew up in Sparta, Tenn. and played football, basketball and baseball at White County High School.