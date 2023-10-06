Texans honor late Bob McNair with Oct. 6 Founder's Day tradition

Oct 06, 2023 at 01:20 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

231006-founderday

The Houston Texans will celebrate their fourth annual Founder's Day on Friday in honor of the late Robert C. McNair. The Texans late Founder, Chairman and CEO made an everlasting impact for more than 50 years with his philanthropy and contribution to the community. On Oct. 6, 2019, McNair was inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor on the very first Founder's Day in their game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Texans began an annual tradition to honor the memory and legacy of McNair with a company-wide community initiative.

"When dad passed away in 2018, the Texans decided to celebrate Founder's Day moving forward and support a cause he was passionate about," Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "Mom continues to give back. Oct. 6 will always be one of the most memorable days for our family because it's the day the NFL awarded its 32nd franchise to Houston and my parents."

Oct. 6, 1999 marked the day the NFL awarded its 32nd franchise to the McNairs and the City of Houston. On that day, NFL owners voted unanimously to award the expansion team to McNair at the annual owners meeting which took place in Atlanta.

This year, Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair, Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, Texans Legends Anthony Hill and Tim Jamison, TORO and Texans Cheerleaders will distribute STEM kits to students at Shearn Elementary School on Friday. Earlier this week, Texans players, coaches, executives and staff built the kits, specifically designed to explore the intersection of math and football. The kits will provide hands-on experiences that connect classroom learning with the excitement of football for elementary school students.

