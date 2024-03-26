 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Cal McNair approved as principal owner of Houston Texans

Mar 26, 2024 at 11:50 AM
Cal McNair is now the principal owner of the Houston Texans.

McNair, who's served as the Chair/CEO of the club since 2018, takes over the role from his mother Janice McNair. The move came after a league vote on Tuesday morning at the NFL Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

"I first want to acknowledge the incredible work my mom has done over the last five years since taking over," McNair said. "She has been an inspirational leader for our family, our team and our community. I can't thank her enough for the foundation she has helped build and her countless contributions both on and off the field. It's an exciting time to be a Houston Texan and I'm honored to lead this franchise. This move ensures the long-term stability of our franchise and we will continue to operate the way we have been over the last couple years, pursuing a championship for the City of Houston while doing great things in the community and for our fans."

McNair's father, Bob McNair, was the Founder and CEO of the franchise. His wife Janice was the Co-Founder, and had been the principal owner since his death in the autumn of 2018. 

"The Houston Texans mean so much to our family and I'm extremely proud that Cal will continue to lead the franchise moving forward," Janice McNair said. "He has done such a terrific job as our CEO and we believe this move is what's best for everyone involved with the organization to secure our future under Cal's leadership. I know how pleased Bob would be to see this and our fans should be incredibly excited about the direction we are headed. I will continue to support Cal and the team in every way that I can and, of course, be rooting for us each and every week."

