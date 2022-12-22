Texans hope to play spoiler in AFC South | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans can upset the AFC South division race with three remaining divisional games to close out the 2022 season. Despite being eliminated from making the playoffs, the Texan have embraced the ability to impact a tightly-contested division and end the season on a positive.

"When things are not going your way and you have three divisional opponents in front of us, it's how you respond in adversity," LB Christian Kirksey said. "Right now, we know that we're not winning the games we want to win, but we can finish and head into 2023 strong. That's our main focus. Wouldn't want to end a better way to have our last game against guys that we're familiar with and with a winning record in our division. That would be good for us and good momentum headed for 2023."

The Texans, currently 1-1-1 in the AFC South, are set to play at Tennessee Titans, home vs. Jaguars and at the Colts in Weeks 16 through 18. This week, the Texans face the Titans, currently holding a one-game lead in the division with a 7-7 record.

"Tennessee the first time around, I think it was a seven-point game, but they really got their running game going," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "They were tough, especially inside. On the defensive side of the football, we couldn't get a lot going. Whenever you play like that, especially in division, you have to look forward to the second go round. We're excited about that. Good football team. They're playing for a lot. We're playing for a lot. We'll finish up the season with division games. It's a three-game season with division games, and our players have continued to show up each week. We're expecting a better performance this week."

The Titans need a win to keep a one-game lead over the 6-8 Jaguars. Even the 4-9-1 Colts have yet to be eliminated from winning the AFC South, but need a myriad of things to occur. Indianapolis needs to win its remaining three games to finish 7-9-1 and have the Titans losing their remaining games, plus Jacksonville losing to the Jets and Houston, but beating Tennessee.

The Texans will travel to Nissan Stadium to face the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.