Texans hope to play spoiler in AFC South | Daily Brew

Dec 22, 2022 at 01:17 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans can upset the AFC South division race with three remaining divisional games to close out the 2022 season. Despite being eliminated from making the playoffs, the Texan have embraced the ability to impact a tightly-contested division and end the season on a positive.

"When things are not going your way and you have three divisional opponents in front of us, it's how you respond in adversity," LB Christian Kirksey said. "Right now, we know that we're not winning the games we want to win, but we can finish and head into 2023 strong. That's our main focus. Wouldn't want to end a better way to have our last game against guys that we're familiar with and with a winning record in our division. That would be good for us and good momentum headed for 2023."

The Texans, currently 1-1-1 in the AFC South, are set to play at Tennessee Titans, home vs. Jaguars and at the Colts in Weeks 16 through 18. This week, the Texans face the Titans, currently holding a one-game lead in the division with a 7-7 record.

"Tennessee the first time around, I think it was a seven-point game, but they really got their running game going," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "They were tough, especially inside. On the defensive side of the football, we couldn't get a lot going. Whenever you play like that, especially in division, you have to look forward to the second go round. We're excited about that. Good football team. They're playing for a lot. We're playing for a lot. We'll finish up the season with division games. It's a three-game season with division games, and our players have continued to show up each week. We're expecting a better performance this week."

The Titans need a win to keep a one-game lead over the 6-8 Jaguars. Even the 4-9-1 Colts have yet to be eliminated from winning the AFC South, but need a myriad of things to occur. Indianapolis needs to win its remaining three games to finish 7-9-1 and have the Titans losing their remaining games, plus Jacksonville losing to the Jets and Houston, but beating Tennessee.

The Texans will travel to Nissan Stadium to face the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

Tap to browse tickets for the Houston Texans final home game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars here.

📸 | Practice Photos ahead of Texans at Titans (12-21-2022)

Check out some photos from Houston Texans practice on December 21, 2022.

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
1 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
2 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
3 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
4 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
5 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
6 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
7 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
8 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
9 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
10 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
11 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
12 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
13 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
14 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
15 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
16 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
17 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
18 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
19 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
20 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
21 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
22 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
23 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
24 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
25 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
26 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
27 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
28 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
29 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
30 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
31 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
32 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
33 / 33

A Dec 21, 2022 image from the Texans Regular Season Practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Brandin Cooks, Steven Nelson return to practice | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans may two starters, WR Brandin Cooks and DB Steven Nelson, back for Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Texans o-line finding recent success | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans offensive line has not given up a sack in three consecutive weeks, despite facing some of the NFL's top defensive players.

news

Texans are ready for the cold weather | Daily Brew

With an Arctic blast on the way, Head Coach Lovie Smith explained how the Texans will prepare for the cold weather game this Saturday in Nashville.

news

Week 15 vs the Kansas City Chiefs by the numbers | Daily Brew

John Harris breaks down the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs Week 15 matchup by the numbers.

news

Tytus Howard never attended NFL games growing up, now gives opportunity to local kids | Daily Brew

OL Tytus Howard helps provide local youth from the Houston Texans YMCA attend NFL games this season.

news

Lovie Smith's connection to Mike Leach | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith shared a friendship with Mississippi State's Mike Leach that spanned 25 years.

news

Will the Texans repeat their two-quarterback system? | Daily Brew

Will the Houston Texans rely on Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel for their two-quarterback offense again in Week 15?

news

Amari Rodgers makes impact vs. Dallas Cowboys | Daily Brew

WR Amari Rodgers had the best game of his young career on Sunday in Arlington, catching four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

news

Texans vs. Cowboys by the numbers | Daily Brew

John Harris has the numbers behind the Houston Texans Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Davis Mills gains fresh perspective off bench for Cowboys | Daily Brew

Houston Texans QB Davis Mills will return to his starting role with a fresh perspective when he takes the field against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

The latest on DL Jonathan Greenard's return | Daily Brew

Houston Texans DL Jonathan Greenard thought his season was over, but he could be back in the starting lineup soon.

Advertising