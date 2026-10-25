Texans Inactives: Week 7 vs New York Giants

The Texans released their inactives list prior to Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants.
Texans Inactives
- No. 5 S Jalen Pitre
- No. 6 S Reed Blankenship
- No. 32 RB David Montgomery
- No. 57 T Blake Fisher
- No. 64 G Febechi Nwaiwu
- No. 78 T Nate Thomas
- No. 83 TE Marlin Klein
View the New York Giants inactives here.
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