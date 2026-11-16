Houston Texans
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|MON
|LB
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|Groin
|DNP
|WR
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DE
|Danielle Hunter
|Hamstring
|DNP
|TE
|Brevin Jordan
|Foot / Illness
|DNP
|RB
|Woody Marks
|Concussion
|DNP
|LB
|Jake Hummel
|Groin
|LP
|S
|Reed Blankenship
|Hand
|FP
|WR
|Tank Dell
|Hand / Shoulder
|FP
|T
|Blake Fisher
|Thumb
|FP
|CB
|Kamari Lassiter
|Wrist
|FP
|RB
|David Montgomery
|Groin
|FP
|G
|Febechi Nwaiwu
|Knee
|FP
|C/G
|Keylan Rutledge
|Shoulder
|FP
|CB
|Jaylin Smith
|Hamstring
|FP
|G
|Wyatt Teller
|Back
|FP
Indianapolis Colts
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|MON
|LB
|Jaylon Carlies
|Neck
|DNP
|CB
|Ahmad Gardner
|Calf
|DNP
|TE
|Will Mallory
|Hamstring
|DNP
|T
|Bernhard Raimann
|Concussion
|DNP
|LS
|Luke Rhodes
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DT
|Jerry Tillery
|Calf
|DNP
|T
|Jalen Travis
|Knee
|DNP
|CB
|Charvarius Ward
|Knee
|DNP
|WR
|Anthony Gould
|Toe
|LP
|G
|Dalton Tucker
|Shoulder
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed