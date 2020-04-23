Texans LIVE online draft show to feature newest Texans draft picks, analysis | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will introduce their newest draft picks and offer 2020 NFL draft recaps and analysis via a brand-new online show "Texans LIVE: NFL Draft."

Much like the entire 2020 NFL Draft, which will be conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "Texans LIVE" will be hosted virtually and viewed on a number of social media platforms.

"Texans LIVE: NFL Draft" takes place Saturday, April 25 at 10 a.m. and can be watched on HoustonTexans.com, Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Twitter and the Houston Texans mobile app. Drew Dougherty and former Texans Pro Bowler Wade Smith will co-host with appearances from the newly-drafted Texans players from Rounds 2 and 3. Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer and Texans football analyst and sideline reporter John Harris will weigh in and preview Day 3, when Rounds 4 through 7 will take place beginning at 11 a.m. CT on SportsRadio 610.

During each of the Texans' picks, lucky fans will also win prizes, such as autographed footballs from Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt, a chance to visit the Texans facility for a day, free Whataburger for a year and more. For the complete list of prizes and a chance to enter and win, visit: https://www.houstontexans.com/draft/.