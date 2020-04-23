Texans LIVE online draft show to feature newest Texans draft picks, analysis | Daily Brew

Apr 23, 2020 at 11:02 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans will introduce their newest draft picks and offer 2020 NFL draft recaps and analysis via a brand-new online show "Texans LIVE: NFL Draft."

Much like the entire 2020 NFL Draft, which will be conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "Texans LIVE" will be hosted virtually and viewed on a number of social media platforms.

"Texans LIVE: NFL Draft" takes place Saturday, April 25 at 10 a.m. and can be watched on HoustonTexans.com, Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Twitter and the Houston Texans mobile app. Drew Dougherty and former Texans Pro Bowler Wade Smith will co-host with appearances from the newly-drafted Texans players from Rounds 2 and 3. Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer and Texans football analyst and sideline reporter John Harris will weigh in and preview Day 3, when Rounds 4 through 7 will take place beginning at 11 a.m. CT on SportsRadio 610.

During each of the Texans' picks, lucky fans will also win prizes, such as autographed footballs from Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt, a chance to visit the Texans facility for a day, free Whataburger for a year and more. For the complete list of prizes and a chance to enter and win, visit: https://www.houstontexans.com/draft/.

The Texans have seven selections in this year's draft, beginning in the second round (40th overall). The 2020 NFL Draft takes place Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25.

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and follow the 2020 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Week 15 vs the Kansas City Chiefs by the numbers | Daily Brew

John Harris breaks down the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs Week 15 matchup by the numbers.

news

Tytus Howard never attended NFL games growing up, now gives opportunity to local kids | Daily Brew

OL Tytus Howard helps provide local youth from the Houston Texans YMCA attend NFL games this season.

news

Lovie Smith's connection to Mike Leach | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith shared a friendship with Mississippi State's Mike Leach that spanned 25 years.

news

Will the Texans repeat their two-quarterback system? | Daily Brew

Will the Houston Texans rely on Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel for their two-quarterback offense again in Week 15?

news

Amari Rodgers makes impact vs. Dallas Cowboys | Daily Brew

WR Amari Rodgers had the best game of his young career on Sunday in Arlington, catching four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

news

Texans vs. Cowboys by the numbers | Daily Brew

John Harris has the numbers behind the Houston Texans Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Davis Mills gains fresh perspective off bench for Cowboys | Daily Brew

Houston Texans QB Davis Mills will return to his starting role with a fresh perspective when he takes the field against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

The latest on DL Jonathan Greenard's return | Daily Brew

Houston Texans DL Jonathan Greenard thought his season was over, but he could be back in the starting lineup soon.

news

Christian Kirksey gets surprise from Uvalde HS team | Daily Brew

Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey receives a surprise from the Uvalde High School football team following his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination.

news

Texans needed more of Dameon Pierce vs. Browns | Daily Brew

Head Coach Lovie Smith said the Texans probably didn't give the ball enough to Dameon Pierce in the loss to the Browns.

news

Week 13 by the numbers | Daily Brew

Houston Texans sideline analyst John Harris breaks down the Cleveland Browns.

news

What motivates Laremy Tunsil? | Daily Brew

Houston Texans OL Laremy Tunsil discusses what drives him to be the best left tackle in the NFL.

Advertising