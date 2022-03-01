Texans lock up Pro Bowler Jon Weeks for Year 13 | Daily Brew

"Jon did a great job last year, really improved, I'd say, from 2020 to 2021," GM Nick Caserio said Tuesday at the NFL Combine. "There are certain things that we asked him to improve. He's very receptive to the things that we asked them to do, had a great working relationship with (Special Teams Coordinator) Frank (Ross) and then with (K) Kai (Ka'imi Fairbairn) and (P) Cam (Cameron Johnston) as well, so that's a good group. Jon's been great for this organization, great for this program, for however many years it's been, so excited about the opportunity for him to continue with us for another year."