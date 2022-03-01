Texans lock up Pro Bowler Jon Weeks for Year 13 | Daily Brew

Mar 01, 2022 at 05:43 PM
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Heading into his 13th NFL season, Jon Weeks continues his legacy as the longest-tenured Houston Texan. Weeks was set to be a free agent in March, but the Texans locked up their Pro Bowl long snapper with a contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

"Jon did a great job last year, really improved, I'd say, from 2020 to 2021," GM Nick Caserio said Tuesday at the NFL Combine. "There are certain things that we asked him to improve. He's very receptive to the things that we asked them to do, had a great working relationship with (Special Teams Coordinator) Frank (Ross) and then with (K) Kai (Ka'imi Fairbairn) and (P) Cam (Cameron Johnston) as well, so that's a good group. Jon's been great for this organization, great for this program, for however many years it's been, so excited about the opportunity for him to continue with us for another year."

Weeks signed with the Texans as a college free agent in April 2010 and has played in every game since 2010. His streak of 193 consecutive games is the longest streak in Texans history and the NFL's third-longest active streak, trailing only Green Bay's Mason Crosby (241) and Carolina's J.J. Jansen (207).

Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.

Advertising