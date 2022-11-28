Texans "move on" to big week | Daily Brew

The Texans are pushing past the disappointment of Sunday's loss in Miami to get ready for one of the most anticipated games of the year.

"We have to move on and get ready for a big week," Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith said during a Monday press conference at NRG Stadium. "We realize who's coming to town. I'm talking about the football team that's coming into town and what all that brings. We need a win. Things don't go well, you want to get back home, of course, and play."

Houston hosts Cleveland Sunday at NRG Stadium, and former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to make his Browns' debut after sitting out the season's first 11 games with a suspension. His last NFL snap came 26 seconds remaining during a 2020 Week 17 loss in Houston, when he threw incomplete on 3rd-and-10 at the Tennessee 33-yard line.

Despite the long layoff, Smith believes the 3-time Pro Bowler will be ready to go.

"He hasn't played in a long period of time, but he's a heck of a football player," Smith said. "I assume playing quarterback is a lot like riding a bike. It comes back to you fairly quick. I know he's been practicing with them. They've been playing good football. Adding Deshaun, of course, will make them that much better."

Cleveland beat Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at home in overtime on Sunday and pushed their record to 4-7 in 2022.