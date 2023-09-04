Texans name four 2023 team captains

The Texans have four team captains for the 2023 regular season.
Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and safeties Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward are the quartet of captains for the upcoming season, which begins Sunday at noon CT in Baltimore.
They were elected by their teammates.
Tunsil served as a team captain for the second half of last season. Ward was a team captain in San Francisco the last two seasons. It's the first time for Pitre to serve as a team captain in the NFL.