Texans name four 2023 team captains

Sep 04, 2023 at 03:15 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Captains 2023

The Texans have four team captains for the 2023 regular season.

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and safeties Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward are the quartet of captains for the upcoming season, which begins Sunday at noon CT in Baltimore.

They were elected by their teammates.

Tunsil served as a team captain for the second half of last season. Ward was a team captain in San Francisco the last two seasons. It's the first time for Pitre to serve as a team captain in the NFL.

