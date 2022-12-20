Texans o-line finding recent success | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans offensive line has not given up a sack in three consecutive weeks.

More importantly, Houston's offensive line has competed against some of the league's top sack leaders in recent weeks: Myles Garrett (13.5), Micah Parsons (13.0), DeMarcus Lawrence and Chris Jones (11.0).

"I just feel like, we can play with the best of the best," Tytus Howard said. "We played all these guys, the Browns, the Cowboys and Chiefs, they got all these top guys. I think our offensive line has top guys too, all the way across the board. I feel like we match up well with anybody who we would go against."

A bright spot this season has certainly been the protection up front, anchored by two-time Pro Bowl left tackle and team captain, Laremy Tunsil.

"One of the best offensive linemen in football," Head Coach Lovie Smith said.

During the three-game stretch, the offensive line also blocked for three different quarterbacks, Kyle Allen, Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel. Houston scored a season-tying high 24 points during their Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We like the way they've continued to fight," Smith said. "It's kind of coach talk a little bit, but we do. Last week, we had some injures. Kenyon Green didn't play. Tytus (Howard), we need to switch places. You've been playing tackle all year. Need you to play guard. You're going to be playing against one of the best players in football, all of that. We like the way the line has shuffled. Scott Quessenberry didn't start off as our starting center. I like the way he's moved in there. We shuffled guys around, but for them to be playing that type of ball right now has to be encouraging."

With Kenyon Green still working his way back from an ankle injury, Howard moved to left guard. Third-year offensive lineman Charlie Heck stepped in for Howard to start at right tackle. Mills said the transition was seamless from his perspective.

"You don't even notice that there's guys out of position up there in front of you," Mills said. "I don't think I felt much pressure on any of the passing situations. Pocket was clean. The run game was clean. Need to keep fighting for it."

According to Pro Football Focus, the Texans posted a 79.9 passing blocking grade, which is the second-highest this season behind the 84.6 grade the team recorded in Week 3 at Chicago.

The Texans will travel to Nissan Stadium to face the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.