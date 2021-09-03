Texans Player Ties to Texas | Daily Brew

The Texans finalized their initial 53-man roster this week and yes, it's subject to change, but as a Texan, I'm always curious to look at which players have ties to the city, the state or a college/university in the state of Texas. Let's take a look.

*-practice squad

Texans who played at a college/university in the state of Texas

DL Ross Blacklock (TCU)

OL Marcus Cannon (TCU)

DL Charles Omenihu (Texas)

LB Garret Wallow (TCU)

*OL Ryan McCollum (Texas A&M)

*OL Carson Green (Texas A&M)

Texans from the state of Texas or played HS ball in Texas

DL Ross Blacklock - Missouri City, TX

RB Rex Burkhead - Plano, TX

OL Marcus Cannon - Odessa, TX

DL Charles Omenihu - Rowlett, TX

DL Vincent Taylor - San Antonio, TX - moved to SA after Hurricane Katrina

*OL Ryan McCollum - Spring, TX

*OL Carson Green - Southlake, TX

Texans from the city of Houston or the Greater Houston area

DL Ross Blacklock - Elkins HS in Fort Bend County

*OL Ryan McCollum - Spring, TX

*OL Carson Green - Southlake, TX

Texans with a familial connection to the city of Houston/Greater Houston area

DL Jordan Jenkins - family moved to Sugar Land a few years ago.

DL Jacob Martin - family in Katy, TX

QB Davis Mills - sister works in Houston