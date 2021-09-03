 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Texans Player Ties to Texas | Daily Brew

Sep 03, 2021 at 02:28 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

The Texans finalized their initial 53-man roster this week and yes, it's subject to change, but as a Texan, I'm always curious to look at which players have ties to the city, the state or a college/university in the state of Texas. Let's take a look.

*-practice squad

Texans who played at a college/university in the state of Texas
DL Ross Blacklock (TCU)
OL Marcus Cannon (TCU)
DL Charles Omenihu (Texas)
LB Garret Wallow (TCU)
*OL Ryan McCollum (Texas A&M)
*OL Carson Green (Texas A&M)

Texans from the state of Texas or played HS ball in Texas
DL Ross Blacklock - Missouri City, TX
RB Rex Burkhead - Plano, TX
OL Marcus Cannon - Odessa, TX
DL Charles Omenihu - Rowlett, TX
DL Vincent Taylor - San Antonio, TX - moved to SA after Hurricane Katrina
*OL Ryan McCollum - Spring, TX
*OL Carson Green - Southlake, TX

Texans from the city of Houston or the Greater Houston area
DL Ross Blacklock - Elkins HS in Fort Bend County
*OL Ryan McCollum - Spring, TX
*OL Carson Green - Southlake, TX

Texans with a familial connection to the city of Houston/Greater Houston area
DL Jordan Jenkins - family moved to Sugar Land a few years ago.
DL Jacob Martin - family in Katy, TX
QB Davis Mills - sister works in Houston

Ross Blacklock takes the cake as the most Houstonian Texan. He was a Greater Houstonian in high school at Elkins HS, stayed in state to go to TCU and then was drafted by his hometown team. Ryan McCollum made sure his family didn't have too far to go to watch his games and he made the practice squad roster to start the season. I know the feeling of coming back home to be a Texan but it's as if those guys never left.

