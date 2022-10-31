Texans prepping for undefeated Eagles | Daily Brew

Oct 31, 2022 at 03:37 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Less than 24 hours after their Week 8 loss to Tennessee, the Texans are well into their preparations for Thursday night's matchup with Philadelphia. The coaches and players wasted little time in getting set for the 7-0 Eagles, who come to town fresh off a 35-13 drubbing of Pittsburgh.

The task of getting set for the NFL's last remaining undefeated squad is both a physical, and mental one.

"We're just all trying to get our bodies back," defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo said. "Trying to have a short memory from Sunday and get ready to play the Eagles."

Philadelphia quarterback and Channelview High School product Jalen Hurts has completed 67 percent of his passes this season for 1,799 yards. He's thrown 10 touchdowns and just a pair of interceptions, and he's run for six scores as well. According to Defensive Back Steven Nelson, who spent last season as Hurts' teammate in Philadelphia, his former team is clicking.

"I think it's chemistry," Nelson said. "They have all their core guys. They went out and got A.J. Brown, who's one of the top wide receivers and making a lot of big plays. Hurts is doing his thing, and it's meshed really well."

Nelson said the Texans must watch film and critique themselves, and do so in quick fashion.

Tight End O.J. Howard agreed.

"That's the biggest thing for us: just turning the page and learning from our mistakes," Howard said. "Yesterday is all the motivation we need. That wasn't our best performance as a team. Quick turnaround. That's the best thing about the NFL: you get the next game, and ours comes earlier than normal."

Kickoff at NRG Stadium is set for 7:05 on Thursday. For the first time in franchise history, the Texans will wear new Battle Red helmets along with their Battle Red jerseys. Browse tickets.

