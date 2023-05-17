Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson to attend NFL's Coach Accelerator program | Daily Brew

May 17, 2023 at 03:18 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Houston Texans Quarterbacks Coach Jerrod Johnson will be one of 40 participants in the NFL's 2023 Coach Accelerator program. The second annual event will take place May 21-23 at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis, the league announced Wednesday. The participants are attending based on their high potential to be considered for a head coaching position in the future.

Johnson is currently in his first season with the Texans after serving as the Assistant QB coach for the Minnesota Vikings last season. Prior to that, Johnson spent three seasons (2019-21) with the Indianapolis Colts as an offensive quality control coach. He coached at the East-West Shrine Bowl this year as well as the 2019 Elite 11 QB competition that included 20 of the nation's top prospects, including Texans No. 2 overall selection, C.J. Stroud.

A former quarterback, the Humble native played in 37 career games at Texas A&M (2006-10) before his NFL career led him on stops with Dallas, Baltimore, Chicago, Seattle, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

The Coach Accelerator program aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships. In a change to the nomination process this year, clubs were able to nominate those from outside of their organization.

