Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson to attend NFL's Coach Accelerator program | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Quarterbacks Coach Jerrod Johnson will be one of 40 participants in the NFL's 2023 Coach Accelerator program. The second annual event will take place May 21-23 at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis, the league announced Wednesday. The participants are attending based on their high potential to be considered for a head coaching position in the future.

Johnson is currently in his first season with the Texans after serving as the Assistant QB coach for the Minnesota Vikings last season. Prior to that, Johnson spent three seasons (2019-21) with the Indianapolis Colts as an offensive quality control coach. He coached at the East-West Shrine Bowl this year as well as the 2019 Elite 11 QB competition that included 20 of the nation's top prospects, including Texans No. 2 overall selection, C.J. Stroud.

A former quarterback, the Humble native played in 37 career games at Texas A&M (2006-10) before his NFL career led him on stops with Dallas, Baltimore, Chicago, Seattle, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.