Texans raise awareness to personal causes with My Cause My Cleats 

It's 'My Cause My Cleats' week and the Texans are reveling in the chance to shine the spotlight on a slew of worthwhile causes.

The annual NFL player-driven initiative gives the Texans and teams around the league the chance to highlight the causes and social issues most important to them. The custom cleats they wear for this Sunday's game against the Broncos are inspired by their chosen causes.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins will wear specially-painted cleats for Autism Awareness in honor of his niece. She has autism, and he's seen first-hand the struggles his sister has gone through in raising his niece. He's also thankful to be able to use his platform to spread awareness.

"We're more than athletes," Collins said. "You can make an impact however you want to impact your community, however you want to impact the individual, something that you want to keep in memory. It's just something I take advantage of every year."

Tight end Brevin Jordan's cleats are pink for Breast Cancer Awareness. His mother has battled the disease, and he "can't wait to represent her" on the field this Sunday against Denver. Jordan also believes the 'My Cause My Cleats' program is a bonding experience with his fellow teammates.

"When you get to hear other guys' stories and what they're passionate about, it's awesome," Jordan said. "The locker room is a bunch of guys that come from different backgrounds. But when you hear other guys' stories and their testimonies, you have no other option but to grow closer and grow a stronger bond through it."

Defensive lineman Khalil Davis and his twin brother Carlos were adopted when they were nine months old. His cleats are orange in honor of Foster Care Awareness and Child Advocates.

"It's just special because everybody has a different organization that they go with," Davis said. "So you really just get to learn about your teammates and ask some questions like 'Why did you choose this organization,' and that kind of thing. So it really just kind of brings us together as a team and you get to learn about your teammates a little bit."

Linebacker Neville Hewitt agreed. His cleats for the Freedom Child Foundation are to raise awareness for children of incarcerated parents.

"It was awesome to bring awareness to all the causes, whether it's children whose parents are incarcerated, cancer awareness programs, bullying programs," Hewitt said. "All of it's important. To use our platform to bring awareness to it and bring funds to it is amazing."