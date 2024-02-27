Texans return to Combine a year later in a different spot | Daily Brew

It's still stunning to think about the strides the Texans have made in one year.
Day 2 of the Combine is rolling along here in Indianapolis, and this time last year things were looking up, but there was still a lot of uncertainty. DeMeco Ryans was in town for his first Combine as a Head Coach. Houston held the second and 12th overall picks in the NFL Draft, and there questions about who they'd use with those selections. As we know now, they swapped the 12rh and some more for Arizona's third overall and more, and picked quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end WIll Anderson, Jr. with those two slots.
But this time last year, there were far more questions.
Ryans will meet with the media today at 12:15 CT, and Executive V.P./General Manager Nick Caserio will do the same tomorrow at Noon C.T.
Each will likely get asked about free agents, prospects in the Draft and the overall state of the organization.
Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle is here in Indianapolis, and he had this piece on the '3 Things the Texans Must Do' during the offseason.
The Texans play the Cowboys on the road this regular season, and it'll be their first time back in Arlington in the fall since 2014. Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle said it might be time for the Texans to overtake America's Team.