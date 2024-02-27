Texans return to Combine a year later in a different spot | Daily Brew

Day 2 of the Combine is rolling along here in Indianapolis, and this time last year things were looking up, but there was still a lot of uncertainty. DeMeco Ryans was in town for his first Combine as a Head Coach. Houston held the second and 12th overall picks in the NFL Draft, and there questions about who they'd use with those selections. As we know now, they swapped the 12rh and some more for Arizona's third overall and more, and picked quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end WIll Anderson, Jr. with those two slots.