Texans schedule highlighted by NFL free agency movement | Daily Brew

In 2022, the Texans will encounter one of the most insane groups of receivers they've ever seen in any one season. Trades and signings throughout the league have put the Texans defense on notice in 2022. The Tyreek Hill trade hit me the other day because the first thing I thought was "YES! Kansas City isn't going to be Kansas City anymore." Then, well, it hit me that Miami was going to be salty. Look at these trios on the Texans schedule.