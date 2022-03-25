Texans schedule highlighted by NFL free agency movement | Daily Brew

Mar 25, 2022 at 01:27 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

In 2022, the Texans will encounter one of the most insane groups of receivers they've ever seen in any one season. Trades and signings throughout the league have put the Texans defense on notice in 2022. The Tyreek Hill trade hit me the other day because the first thing I thought was "YES! Kansas City isn't going to be Kansas City anymore." Then, well, it hit me that Miami was going to be salty. Look at these trios on the Texans schedule.

Bold - new to the team
(PB) - Pro Bowler

Jacksonville Jaguars - QB Trevor Lawrence (PB)
Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones & Zay Jones with TE Dan Arnold

Indianapolis Colts - QB Matt Ryan (PB)
Michael Pittman Jr. Parris Campbell & Ashton Dulin with TE Mo Alie-Cox

Tennessee Titans - QB Ryan Tannehill
A.J. Brown (PB), Robert Woods & Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Philadelphia Eagles - QB Jalen Hurts
Devonta Smith, Jalen Reagor & Zach Pascal with TE Dallas Goedert

Washington Commanders - QB Carson Wentz (PB)
Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel & Dyami Brown with TE Logan Thomas

Dallas Cowboys - QB Dak Prescott (PB)
CeeDee Lamb (PB), Michael Gallup & James Washington with TE Dalton Schultz

New York Giants - QB Daniel Jones
Kenny Golladay (PB) (for now), Sterling Shepard & Kardarius Toney

Kansas City Chiefs - QB Patrick Mahomes (PB)
JuJu Smith-Schuster (PB), Marquez Valdes-Scantling & Mecole Hardman with TE Travis Kelce (PB)

Denver Broncos - QB Russell Wilson (PB)
Courtland Sutton (PB), Jerry Jeudy & Tim Patrick and slot WR KJ Hamler

Las Vegas Raiders - QB Derek Carr (PB)
Davante Adams (PB), Hunter Renfrow (PB), Bryan Edwards with TE Darren Waller (PB)

Los Angeles Chargers - QB Justin Herbert (PB)
Keenan Allen (PB), Mike Williams & Josh Palmer with TE Gerald Everett

Miami Dolphins - QB Tua Tagovailoa* Tyreek Hill (PB), Jaylen Waddle & *Cedrick Wilson with WR in a TE's body Mike Gesicki

Cleveland Browns - QB Deshaun Watson (PB)
Amari Cooper (PB), Donovan Peoples-Jones & Jakeem Grant with TE David Njoku & Harrison Bryant

Chicago Bears - QB Justin Fields
Darnell Mooney, Bryon Pringle & Dazz Newsome with TE Cole Kmet

Advertising