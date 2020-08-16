Texans secondary "coming together" early in camp

First-year defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver likes what he sees from the secondary, and is encouraged by the experience many of the veterans possess.

"We have a bunch of guys who have been in the fires, who have had success in this league and now as they're coming together as a unit, communicating day in and day out," Weaver said. "It's been awesome to see that growth they're making each and every day."

Just about everyone in the defensive backfield can, and will, play two or more positions this season. Secondary coach D'Anton Lynn explained.