Texans set standard for 2024 and the future

Jan 20, 2024 at 08:05 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

huddle

A standard has been set.

The 2023 Texans are finished. A wildly successful season considering what was expected of a bunch with a rookie head coach and rookie quarterback came to a close on Saturday evening in Baltimore.

After entering the halftime locker room all square at 10-apiece with the top-seeded squad in the AFC, Houston ran out of gas and fell to the Ravens, 34-10.

There was disappointment. There were what ifs. But more importantly, there are high hopes for the future. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans wasn't pleased with Saturday's outcome, but he put the present and that bright future in perspective.

"It's not a moral victory, just being here," Ryans said. "But I'm proud of this team. This team accomplished a lot this year and I'm just looking forward to the future."

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who led the team with 12.5 sacks in the regular season, reflected on the 10-win season that saw the Texans capture the AFC South title, and said sights are set much higher for 2024 and beyond.

"It kind of sets the standard," Greenard said. "It does give us a little bit of good things to look forward to because we obviously know that it's not the end of the tunnel."

Right guard Shaq Mason was traded to Houston during the offseason and wound up starting every game the Texans played this year. The offensive lineman won Super Bowl rings with the Patriots over the last decade, and he sees a lot of promise for the future.

"I think guys can take a lot away from this season," Mason said. "A lot wasn't expected of us. But we expected it the whole time. You have something to look forward to."

Quarterback C.J. Stroud will likely win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. He completed 19-of-33 passes Saturday for 175 yards in the defeat. Stroud also shared in the sentiment that "our future's bright" and described what he'll do over the offseason and into next season.

"I'm going to continue to work my tail off next year to make the City of Houston proud, make my family members proud, make God proud," Stroud said.

The Texans will fly home from Baltimore on Saturday evening and clean out their lockers over the next few days. Offseason conditioning begins again in mid-April.

📸 Gameday Gallery: Texans at Ravens | AFC Divisional Round

View the best photos from the AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

BALGAG
1 / 98
ZT2_0005
2 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0007
3 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0036
4 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0008
5 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0088
6 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0089
7 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0067
8 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0064
9 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0131
10 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0068
11 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0066
12 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0201
13 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0132
14 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0202
15 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
JM2_3853
16 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_3832
17 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_3852
18 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_3867
19 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
BS2_9404
20 / 98
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
BS1_2331
21 / 98
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
BS1_2479
22 / 98
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
BS1_2163
23 / 98
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
BS1_2332
24 / 98
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
BS2_9290
25 / 98
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
BS2_9194
26 / 98
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
BS1_1888
27 / 98
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
BS2_9352
28 / 98
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
BS2_9328
29 / 98
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
BS1_1836
30 / 98
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
BS2_9385
31 / 98
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
BS1_2333
32 / 98
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
BS1_2433
33 / 98
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
BS1_2432
34 / 98
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
BS1_2453
35 / 98
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
BS1_2614
36 / 98
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
JM2_4152
37 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
BS1_2609
38 / 98
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
JM2_4122
39 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4123
40 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4131
41 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4146
42 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4191
43 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4130
44 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4096
45 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4198
46 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4018
47 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4017
48 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4015
49 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4196
50 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_3952
51 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_3936
52 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_3911
53 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_3954
54 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_3955
55 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4193
56 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_3869
57 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_3868
58 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
BS2_9342
59 / 98
Ben Solomon/Ben Solomon
ZT2_0357
60 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0344
61 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
JM2_4338A
62 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4324A
63 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4332A
64 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4327A
65 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4343A
66 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4440
67 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4403
68 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4339A
69 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4460
70 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4453
71 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4370
72 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4366
73 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4344A
74 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4345A
75 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4400
76 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM2_4346A
77 / 98
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
ZT2_0344
78 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0472
79 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0377
80 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0475
81 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0474
82 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MGL3444
83 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0357
84 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0987
85 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0990
86 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0476
87 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0991
88 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0983
89 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0472
90 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0987
91 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0474
92 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0983
93 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_1307
94 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0991
95 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_1167
96 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_1325
97 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0990
98 / 98
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

INSTANT AUDIO: Drew's got locker room interviews, Vandy & Andre Ware break down the game and look to the future

As the Texans AFC South title-winning season draws to a close, Drew talks to key players in the locker room and the broadcast team dives into what made this team special and why this is only step one in the team's upward trajectory.
news

Falling Short: Texans second-half struggles cost them in loss to Ravens 

The Houston Texans now head into the offseason to begin preparations for the 2024 season.
news

VanderBlog: Season Ends, '24 Begins | AFC Divisional Round

A season for the ages came to a screeching halt as the Texans fell hard at Baltimore 34-10.
news

Fans, media, and J.J. Watt react to Texans' impressive Divisional Round run

The Houston Texans self-belief and work ethic propelled them to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and fans are excited for what the future holds.
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans fall 34-10 to Ravens in AFC Divisional Round

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens game here with the top highlights from the AFC Divisional Round matchup.
news

Game Recap: Texans fall to Ravens, 34-10, in AFC Divisional Round

Houston puts up a fight but falls to top-seeded Ravens in Baltimore.
news

Sack Attack: Texans swarm Ravens offense to close out first half | AFC Divisional Round

Back-to-back sacks thwarts Baltimore offense 
news

Steven Sims Jr. high-steps into endzone after 67-yard punt return touchdown | AFC Divisional Round

Sims records first career punt return for a TD
news

Inactives: DE Jerry Hughes won't suit up at Baltimore

The Houston Texans released their inactives for Saturday's Divisional Round playoff game at Baltimore, and the same five who didn't play last week in the victory over Cleveland are inactive again today against the Ravens.
news

By the Numbers: Texans travel to Baltimore for AFC Divisional Round

The season continues in Baltimore, where it started, for the Texans as DeMeco Ryans' crew prepares for the fifth divisional game in the history of the franchise. Let's dive into some big time numbers for this matchup with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Know Your Foe: Baltimore Ravens | AFC Divisional Round

The Texans advanced to the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs for the fifth time in the history of the franchise. The Texans 45-14 win over the Browns in Super Wild Card Weekend propelled them into the top eight of the NFL and, for the second time in five games, the Texans will travel to M&T Bank Stadium to tangle with the Baltimore Ravens.
Advertising