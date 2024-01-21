Texans set standard for 2024 and the future

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who led the team with 12.5 sacks in the regular season, reflected on the 10-win season that saw the Texans capture the AFC South title, and said sights are set much higher for 2024 and beyond.

"It kind of sets the standard," Greenard said. "It does give us a little bit of good things to look forward to because we obviously know that it's not the end of the tunnel."

Right guard Shaq Mason was traded to Houston during the offseason and wound up starting every game the Texans played this year. The offensive lineman won Super Bowl rings with the Patriots over the last decade, and he sees a lot of promise for the future.

"I think guys can take a lot away from this season," Mason said. "A lot wasn't expected of us. But we expected it the whole time. You have something to look forward to."