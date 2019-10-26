Texans sign CB Cornell Armstrong to active roster from practice squad

The Houston Texans signed CB Cornell Armstrong to the active roster from the practice squad.
The Houston Texans waived CB Xavier Crawford from the active roster.
Team will hold a moment of silence before Thursday night's game in honor of Rootes.
Former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes passed away on August 21, 2022.
In this second year of the program, the Texans and their partners will award $400,000 to local nonprofits and educational programs.
Texans are first in NFL history to sell a suite through digital currency.
The Texans' 50/50 Jackpot will now be presented by Jackson's G-Unity Foundation, which empowers children and youth in America's cities to develop confidence, strength and skills to win in life.
The Houston Texans will face off against the New Orleans Saints this Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. CT in the State of Football game on ABC.
The Houston Texans, in partnership with Aramark, are slashing prices on four of the most popular concession items for all Texans home games during the 2022 season.
More than $50,000 in grants were given to the 2022 BOLD Award recipients who represent a wide range of initiatives focused on community impact.
The Houston Texans today are announcing the themes for each home game of the 2022 Season.
Paying homage to the one of the franchise's three iconic colors, the team will don the new helmet when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm on Nov. 3 at NRG Stadium.
Team to host eight practices free and open to all fans including Back Together Saturday on July 30.