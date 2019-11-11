Texans sign DE Joel Heath, waive T Dan Skipper

Nov 11, 2019 at 04:38 PM

The Houston Texans signed free agent DE Joel Heath to the active roster.

The Houston Texans waived T Dan Skipper from the active roster.

