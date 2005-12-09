Texans sign Pettway

HOUSTON-- The Texans signed LB Kenneth Pettway from the practice squad to the active roster, it was announced today.
Pettway (6-3, 239) was the Texans' seventh-round draft pick out of Grambling in the 2005 draft. He takes the roster spot of veteran offensive lineman Victor Riley, who was released Wednesday.
Injury Report Update: Texans vs. Titans
The Houston Texans made an injury report update leading into Tennessee.
A statement from Chair and CEO Cal McNair
Texans mutually agree to part ways with Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby.
Houston Texans announce Team Shop Jersey Exchange
The Houston Texans are offering fans the opportunity to exchange select former player jerseys for 44% off a new jersey throughout the team's Bye Week.
Jamey Rootes Leadership Scholarship Fund established in memory of former Texans President
Team will hold a moment of silence before Thursday night's game in honor of Rootes.
Statement from Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair on the passing of Jamey Rootes
Former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes passed away on August 21, 2022.
Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley launch 2022 Inspire Change
In this second year of the program, the Texans and their partners will award $400,000 to local nonprofits and educational programs.
Houston Texans announce partnership with BitWallet
Texans are first in NFL history to sell a suite through digital currency.
Houston Texans announce partnership with Sire Spirits LLC and G-Unity Foundation
The Texans' 50/50 Jackpot will now be presented by Jackson's G-Unity Foundation, which empowers children and youth in America's cities to develop confidence, strength and skills to win in life.
Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints kick off in the State of Football game
The Houston Texans will face off against the New Orleans Saints this Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. CT in the State of Football game on ABC.
Houston Texans unveil Fan First Deals to elevate gameday experience for fans
The Houston Texans, in partnership with Aramark, are slashing prices on four of the most popular concession items for all Texans home games during the 2022 season.
Houston Texans announce winners of 2022 BOLD Awards presented by Coca-Cola
More than $50,000 in grants were given to the 2022 BOLD Award recipients who represent a wide range of initiatives focused on community impact.