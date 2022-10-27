Texans surprise Jon Weeks ahead of huge career milestone | Daily Brew

Jon's wife, Amanda, their daughter arrived to NRG Stadium on Thursday, along with with Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair bringing balloons, a cake and framed '200' comprised of Weeks' career moments for the Texans. Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross was also present with Cameron Johnston and Ka'imi Fairbairn.

A number of current and former coaches and teammates sent their congratulations and best wishes via video. From Head Coach Lovie Smith and General Manager Nick Caserio to Wade Smith, Cecil Shorts, Neil Rackers, former Head Coach Gary Kubiak and former Special Teams Coordinators Brad Seely, Tracy Smith, Larry Izzo and Bob Ligashesky, everyone commended Weeks on reaching his 200th consecutive game.

"Selfishly, I'm fortunate and lucky to coach that because people like Jon Weeks in our business of the NFL, the ability to do it day in and day out, season in and season out, for an extended period of time for four years is difficult," Ross said. "Now we're talking about 200 games. I'm fortunate to learn from him, to have him on our roster where I know week in and week out he's going to do exactly as asked and work hard every week to do so."

After playing four seasons at Baylor from 2004 to 2007, Weeks was training to become an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in Arizona when the Texans called. Weeks packed up for Houston and signed his first NFL contract on April 28, 2010. Now 199 games later, Weeks says he never stopped to think he could be playing for over a decade in the league.

"I think I've always looked at it as trying to take it day by day and just trying to improve and get better every day and knowing that if I did it that way, there's a possibility that I could go for a long time," Weeks said. "But I've tried to never take any snap or any play I've ever done for granted. I've tried to really enjoy it and embrace every one of them but I've always just kind of told myself, if I stick to my routine and stay on top of things health wise, that maybe there is a chance."

As the longest-tenured Houston Texan, Weeks holds the record for the most games played in franchise history for the league's third-longest active streak. The Pro Bowl long snapper has handled every extra point, field goal and punt snaps and has contributed with 36 special teams tackles over 13 seasons with the team.

"I don't know exactly how many games I've actually coached, I know a lot of them," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "To be able to get ready to play your 200th game, it's pretty special. I just know how Jon (Weeks) carries himself every day from a leadership board, shows up every day has a routine that he goes through every day. It's good to show young players how to be a real pro. To be able to play at that level for that many games, we're lucky to have him on our team."