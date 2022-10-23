Texans take 7-3 lead with Davis Mills touchdown pass

Davis Mills and the Texans took a second quarter lead over the Raiders when he found Chris Moore for a 13-yard touchdown pass.

On 3rd-and-9 at the Las Vegas 13-yard line, Mills was able to find Moore for a short completion on the right side. The veteran receiver scooted into the end zone for his first touchdown of 2022, and the Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point gave Houston a 7-3 advantage with 11:17 left in the half.

The drive began at the Houston 38-yard line, and it took the Texans 13 plays and 6:22 to go the 62 yards for the score. The Texans were successful four times in third down situations on the drive.