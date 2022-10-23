Texans take 7-3 lead with Davis Mills touchdown pass

Oct 23, 2022 at 04:09 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Davis Mills and the Texans took a second quarter lead over the Raiders when he found Chris Moore for a 13-yard touchdown pass.

On 3rd-and-9 at the Las Vegas 13-yard line, Mills was able to find Moore for a short completion on the right side. The veteran receiver scooted into the end zone for his first touchdown of 2022, and the Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point gave Houston a 7-3 advantage with 11:17 left in the half.

The drive began at the Houston 38-yard line, and it took the Texans 13 plays and 6:22 to go the 62 yards for the score. The Texans were successful four times in third down situations on the drive.

For Mills, it was his sixth touchdown pass of the season.

Related Content

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans at Raiders

Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Raiders Week 7 matchup.

news

Davis Mills hits Phillp Dorsett for 3rd quarter TD

Houston Texans QB Davis Mills found WR Phillip Dorsett for a 25-yard scoring strike in the third quarter.

news

Texans vs. Raiders | Week 7

The Houston Texans are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

news

Inactives | Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Houston Texans announce the inactives going into Week 7 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 23rd at 3:05 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

Inside the locker room: Texans happy to "get over the hump"

Following the win at Jacksonville, several Texans in the locker room explained what Sunday's win meant for the team.

news

Head Coach Lovie Smith talks plans after getting first win as a Texan

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith reacts to getting his first win as a Texan in Jacksonville.

news

Dameon Pierce ignites Texans with 20-yard run

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce energized the team with a late-game 20-yard rumble. It helped pace the Texans to their first win of 2022.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans at Jaguars

Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Jaguars Week 5 matchup.

news

Dameon Pierce gives Texans late lead with touchdown run

Houston Texans Rookie RB Dameon Pierce pounded the rock on the Texans fourth-quarter scoring drive.

news

Derek Stingley Jr. picks up first career INT

Houston Texans Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. comes up with a big INT at Jacksonville.

Advertising