Texans, Taylor and TV Takes | Daily Brew

Oct 20, 2023 at 08:00 AM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

231018-daily-brew

It's the Bye, so I thought I'd check in with Texans Preseason TV play-by-play man Kevin Kugler on the weekly VanderPod.

You also know Kevin from doing games on FOX. In fact, he was at the mic in front of the second biggest TV audience of the year, behind the Super Bowl. Jet's- Eagles last week drew over 26 million viewers.

Why?

Because there was a rumor that Taylor Swift would be at the game. Of course Travis Kelce wasn't playing but his brother was. And Swift is a Philly area native. She never showed but the TV viewers did and saw New York upset the Eagles. The Texans will visit the Jets December 10.

Kugler also talks about his best games this year and, more importantly, how people around the league, in his travels, perceive the Texans. I asked him about sitting in a production meeting with Robert Saleh and doing the same with DeMeco Ryans in the preseason.

We also discuss college hoops, the Masters and the College World Series, because he does all these events.

Related Content

news

Blake Cashman, DBs get a surprise gift, roster moves | Daily Brew

Blake Cashman, C.J. Stroud are getting national love this week, plus Jimmie Ward surprises the DBs.
news

An..."interesting" story about C.J. Stroud's leadership | Daily Brew

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud had an interesting pre-Draft visit to the facilities last spring, and TE Dalton Schultz has a pretty solid fallback plan. 
news

C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans get bye week started, Lance Bass with hilarious MNF sign | Daily Brew

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans get their bye week started off in a big way, plus former NSYNC member Lance Bass is going viral for his hilarious sign on Monday Night Football. 
news

Victory Monday hot links! C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins & the Defense | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans won their third game of 2023 and are headed into the bye week off at .500. Check out the latest from their win over the New Orleans Saints and more.
news

Did Derek Carr learn VALUABLE lesson from Texans as a youth? | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer chimes in with some thoughts on Clements Ranger/New Orleans Saint quarterback Derek Carr, Texans TE Dalton Schultz and much more.
news

Prepping for Saints, Aaron Rodgers on C.J. Stroud, solar eclipse in Texas | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans prep for the New Orleans Saints, C.J. Stroud continues to impress NFL players, plus a solar eclipse is headed to Texas this weekend. 
news

QB legend sounds off on C.J. Stroud & an Austin native joins up | Daily Brew

A notable quarterback is mightily impressed by Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud, and the Texans added an Austin native to the roster on Tuesday.
news

Texans marching onto the Saints, Will Ferrell going Old School | Daily Brew

After a close loss at Atlanta, the Houston Texans look to get back on the winning track this week, plus Will Ferrell goes back to USC as a frat-party DJ.
news

Moving on...and history made  | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans start the work week looking ahead to the matchup with the Saints, and looking back a bit at what went down in Atlanta.
news

Friday, Founder's Day and Gameday | Daily Brew

Celebrate the founding of the Houston Texans by reading this Daily Brew about some things the organization has planned for the anniversary.
news

Five Texans on the All-Rookie team so far, DeMeco's impact, AFC Power rankings | Daily Brew

The Texans rookies get some national attention, DeMeco Ryans' impact, plus how did the past two wins have Houston moving up in the AFC power rankings. 
Advertising