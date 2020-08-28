Texans Thursday Night Scrimmage | The Harris Hits

Watson started the night with a touchdown throw to Kenny Stills in which Stills did a Fred Astaire two toe tap for the touchdown. Dated reference? Okay, how about Derek Hough? Either way, those two have a connection that has grown and blossomed from the Monday night game at New Orleans to start the 2019 season through the present.

If there was an MVP on the night, it had to be safety A.J. Moore who is a constant ball of energy. He's been a star on special teams in his first two years in Houston, but his play in this training camp at safety is what could earn him more time on this defense in 2020. The interception that he had to end the night was just sublime. He was trailing the tight end down the middle in coverage and as AJ McCarron threw the ball into the area, Moore turned his head to find it. Not only did he find it, he dove in front of the receiver to make a beautiful catch. The defense went NUTS as if that was the last defensive play of a win over Kansas City or Baltimore. Moore generates a ton of energy for this team and the team responded in kind when he made that huge play at the end of the scrimmage.

Outside linebacker Jacob Martin showed off his wheels when he scooped up a botched handoff and went in about 25 yards for the score. He mentioned the other day during his press conference that he had tacked on 21 pounds since the end of the 2019 season. Well, he hasn't lost his first step or his speed at all, seemingly.

Running backs Duke Johnson and David Johnson have impressed this training camp with the vision, the juice and the burst that I love to see from running backs. Although they are built completely differently, they both have a lion's heart and there's a quiet ferocity to the way they go about their business.